Manny Pacquiao's son questioned about 'hunger' after failing to win first fight

Open Extended Reactions

The son of Manny Pacquiao has been grilled about his "hunger" and "edge" after failing to win his first boxing match.

Manny Pacquiao Jr. aka Jimuel fought Brendan Lally, a fellow debutant, to a majority draw in California.

His performance -- and the desire behind it -- has been criticised by Jamal Herring.

"I'm watching Manny Pacquiao Jr.'s pro debut right now... and he's making this fight look a lot tougher than it should be for a first outing," former WBO junior lightweight champion Herring commented.

"It's one of those moments that really shows why people call boxing a poor man's sport.

"The fighters who come from absolutely nothing usually carry a different kind of hunger, that edge, that grind, that chip on their shoulder you can't teach.

"When you grow up with comfort and security, you don't need to fight the same way. You don't have that dog that comes from survival."

Manny Pacquiao watched his son fail to win his first fight. Getty

Herring added: "I respect it. I hope the kid does well, just don't want to see him get hurt. Definitely didn't like his parents reactions ringside, but I can understand why."

The elder Pacquiao famously overcame poverty in the Philippines, running away from home when he discovered that his father had killed and eaten their pet dog.

He became boxing's only eight-division champion and is a senator in his home country.

But Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee often looked nervous and worried when ringside for their son's first fight.

Pacquiao told FightHubTV about his son's debut: "He did well for his first fight. He only had a couple of amateur fights. I am satisfied with his performance.

"We expected more. But it's a good experience, a professional fight. I am sure that he learned a lot.

"It's his decision. I cannot stop him if he wants to box.

"I can advise him to put in more strategy. I always told him that boxing isn't easy."

Jimuel had only become a father himself seven days before his debut pro fight.

He said to FightHubTV: "I could have done better. For the next time I am definitely pushing it more.

"It's different to the amateurs. I only have 10 fights in the amateurs. It's a big step."