Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has identified Deontay Wilder as his next opponent, describing the American as the "first option" for his next fight.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) made history by stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July, becoming a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. However, he subsequently vacated his WBO belt, paving the way for Fabio Wardley to become the full champion.

"I spoke with my team and said he is the first option," Usyk said, speaking to Boxing King Media.

Usyk expressed his desire to face Wilder, citing the American's reputation as a formidable puncher and former WBC world champion.

"I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," Usyk said.

"He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy, one of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years".

Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs), has struggled since his trilogy with Tyson Fury, suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

His recent return to the ring saw him stop little-known Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round. Despite Wilder's decline, Usyk believes facing him would be a compelling matchup.