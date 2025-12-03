Open Extended Reactions

Moses Itauma has been ordered to fight Lawrence Okolie by the WBC. Getty

The WBC have ordered world title final eliminators between heavyweights Lawrence Okolie and Moses Itauma and light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Ben Whittaker.

Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) is ranked No. 1 with the governing body at heavyweight while 20-year-old Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs), is ranked No. 4. Both Brits fight under the Queensberry banner.

While they both have bouts lined up -- with Okolie set to fight on Dec. 19 in Nigeria against a yet-to-be announced opponent and Itauma taking on Jermaine Franklin in January -- they could fight in the first half of 2026 if they both win.

At light heavyweight, the WBC also ordered a final eliminator between Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs), also of Queensberry, and Matchroom's Whittaker (11-0-1, 7 KOs).

Whittaker is coming off an impressive Round 1 knockout win against Benjamin Gavazi last month, claiming the WBC's silver title at 175 pounds.

Buatsi started the year with defeat to Callum Smith in February, but returned to the ring with a majority decision victory over Zach Parker earlier in November.

Whittaker's promoter Eddie Hearn was adamant after the win over Gavazi he wants the 28-year-old to have more fights before taking on more experienced level opponents.

While the orders by the WBC do not mean the fights will happen, it does clear the way for the bouts, should fighters and promoters want them. There are also governing bodies such as the WBA, WBO and IBF who can order fights.