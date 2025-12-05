Jake Paul weigh-in demand foiled? Anthony Joshua provides weight update

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua come face-to-face ahead of their heavyweight bout. (1:46)

Anthony Joshua looks well on track to reach the 245 pound weight limit for his fight against Jake Paul on Dec. 19.

While the fight is not an exhibition, Joshua has agreed to weigh no more than 245 lbs at the weigh in ahead of the fight.

On Thursday, the former two-time heavyweight world champion provided an update on social media where he tipped the scales at 111 kilograms (244 lbs).

There is no restriction on how much weight Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) can add on after the official weigh in.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) typically fights at cruiserweight, where the limit is 200 lbs. However, he has fought above that limit in the exhibition against Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Joshua weighed just over 252 lbs in his last fight against Daniel Dubois in September last year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn previously told the BBC: "They said: 'The only thing is that Jake will weigh about 220 pounds and we want AJ to come down in weight.'

Jake Paul (L) is set to fight Anthony Joshua later this month. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

"He's a heavyweight and hasn't cut weight before. They said: 'Look we're not being funny and it's not that we need an advantage but we need you to have some disadvantage.'"

The pair will face off in Miami later this month in a fight that has divided opinion. Joshua has insisted he is taking the fight seriously, saying " I need to knock him out."

Paul is confident he can beat the 2012 Olympic gold medallist, predicting he will win by knockout.