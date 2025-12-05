IBA World Championships: What is amateur competition with huge prize money?

Open Extended Reactions

The IBA World Championships are underway in Dubai with more than 400 amateur fighters from over 100 countries competing.

Amateur boxing is the lifeblood of the sport with some the best, including Olympic champions, taking to the ring over the next fortnight.

So what is the competition and what exactly is up for grabs?

What are the IBA World Championships?

The IBA (International Boxing Association) run their world championship tournament every two years. The competition was first held in 1974.

The tournament runs from Dec. 2 - Dec.13.

Two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov will compete in the tournament. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images

There are 13 weight classes from minimum weight (46kg - 48 kg) to super heavyweight (+92kg).

Double Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov is competing in 2025 after topping the Olympic podium for a second time in Paris last year.

"Each World Championship improves on the last, especially regarding athlete conditions," IBA president Umar Kremlev said.

"Here, every athlete competes under their own flag and anthem, without discrimination, and with full transparency guaranteed."

What is the prize money?

The IBA claim there is over $8 million in prize money up for grabs this year to be split between fighters, coaches and delegations.

Gold medallists will earn $300,000 to be split 50% to the fighter 25% to their trainer, and 25% to the national delegation.

A silver medallist will earn $150,000 and bronze $75,000.