Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden will host the 140-pound title match between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson.

The showdown already had been announced but the site wasn't unveiled until Monday. It heads to one of boxing's famed venues after Ring Magazine owner Turki Alalshikh took his two previous cards in New York to unusual locations.

Lopez fought on the card last May that was held outdoors in Times Square. Two months later, Stevenson defended his lightweight title with a victory on the card that was held in Louis Armstrong Stadium on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the US Open is played.

Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), from nearby Newark, New Jersey, will be moving up in weight to face Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs), a New Yorker who will be making the fourth defense of his title.