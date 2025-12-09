Open Extended Reactions

Most Valuable Promotions has signed WBC women's lightweight champion "Sweet" Caroline Dubois, and the undefeated Brit will make her promotional debut as part of the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard on Dec. 19 in Miami.

Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) will defend her WBC title against Italy's Camila Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) in a 10-round bout on the preliminary card.

"Signing with MVP is the next step in my career, I'm proud to be under their roster, and I believe they will be able to help me on my Quest for Greatness," Dubois said in a statement Tuesday. "The mission must be to become the face of women's boxing. ... Winning and winning in style, while announcing myself on the biggest stage and platform, is my dream and main motivation."

Dubois, 24, is the younger sister of former IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and joins a growing roster of women fighters from the United Kingdom signed to MVP, which includes Savannah Marshall, Ellie Scotney and Chatelle Cameron.

"Caroline Dubois has been the most coveted free agent in women's boxing and we are thrilled to have her join MVP," Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "She's a champion, an Olympian and a rising star in the UK and beyond."

Dubois made her professional debut in 2022. She won the interim WBC lightweight title in her 10th fight against Maira Moneo and was elevated to full champion in December 2024 when Katie Taylor vacated the title. She battled Jessica Camara to a technical draw in her first title defense in January and won her next fight by majority decision against Bo Mi Re Shin.

"While existing and new boxing promoters battle about belts, MVP's focus on women's boxing is driven by creating a global brand, with the largest roster of elite fighters, that delivers a product that is unquestionably the best athletes in the sport," Bidarian and Paul said. "Adding an undefeated world champion of Caroline's caliber is another key piece to that vision. She joins our elite British contingent, and we look forward to providing her the opportunity to continue her rise with an MVP event in the UK in early 2026."