Women's boxing continued its rapid growth in 2025, fueled not only by high-quality matchups but also by an increasing number of cards headlined by the sport's elite fighters.

Since our last top 30 list in 2022, the landscape has shifted considerably. New faces have emerged, while several fighters who once dominated the rankings have slipped down the list or fallen out altogether.

The year featured historic milestones, including multiple undisputed champions, a thrilling conclusion to the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano trilogy and Claressa Shields unifying all four major heavyweight titles to become the first boxer -- man or woman -- to achieve undisputed status in three weight classes (Terence Crawford achieved the same status later in the year).

At just 23 years old, Gabriela Fundora solidified her place among the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, scoring two knockout victories to retain her undisputed flyweight championship.

Several others seized breakthrough moments as well. Cherneka Johnson, Tiara Brown, Ellie Scotney and Elif Nur Turhan were among the fighters who captured world titles in 2025, underscoring the depth and momentum of women's boxing.

While inherently subjective, this year's list from Andreas Hale, Nick Parkinson and James Regan reflects a blend of 2025 accomplishments, current form, overall skill level and long-term potential.

Editor's note: To be eligible, fighters must have competed at least once in 2025 or, in rare cases, have a confirmed bout scheduled for 2026.

1. Claressa Shields, 30, undisputed heavyweight champion

Claressa Shields, top, dropped Danielle Perkins in Round 10 en route to a unanimous decision victory in February to become undisputed women's heavyweight champion. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Record: 17-0, 3 KOs

Last fight: July 26 - W, UD10 vs. Lani Daniels

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn

Previous ranking in 2022: 2

The GWOAT went 2-0 in 2025 and became the undisputed champion at women's heavyweight, her third weight class with the distinction. Shields was the first fighter in the four-belt era to pull off the feat, preceding Terence Crawford by seven months. Her greatness has become so commonplace that it is often taken for granted. Remarkably, Shields is only 30, which is an absolute nightmare for any fighter hoping to usurp her from the top of the pound-for-pound list. The only thing that stands in her way from staying on top is a lack of quality opposition at heavyweight. In her first title defense of 2026, Shields will have a return bout with Crews Dezurn, whom she defeated in her pro debut in 2016. After that, Shields could decide to move back down to super middleweight, where a tantalizing showdown with Shadasia Green awaits her. -- Hale

2. Gabriela Fundora, 23, undisputed flyweight champion

Record: 17-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 20 - W, KO7 vs. Alexas Kubicki

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Fundora has a good argument to be No. 1 on this list after a brilliant 2025. Tall for a flyweight at 5-foot-9, she stopped Kubicki and Marilyn Badillo during the year, both in Round 7. Fundora, who became the youngest ever undisputed world champion at 22 years old in 2024, is a vicious puncher, a southpaw with a very effective jab, and it is hard to see who can threaten her in the form she is currently in.

Fundora needs some big names on her record, so a fight against former champion Marlen Esparza or strawweight champ Yokasta Valle -- if she wants to move up in weight for the challenge -- make sense for Fundora in 2026. Fundora has the size and the power to win titles in multiple weight classes and will surely have her time atop this list in the years to come. - Parkinson

3. Katie Taylor, 39, WBO, IBF and WBA junior welterweight champion

Katie Taylor, right, closed her trilogy with Amanda Serrano with another decision victory in July. Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Record: 25-1, 6 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - W, MD10 vs. Amanda Serrano

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 1

As many of boxing's biggest stars do these days, Taylor fought just once in 2025, but that one bout completed a clean sweep of her trilogy with Serrano. Taylor's performance was more measured and tentative compared to the previous two bouts, but showed her brilliant boxing ability and her adaptability against the more aggressive Serrano. The first two fights were brawls, but Taylor went back to basics in the third, with more resolute defense that even Serrano couldn't break down.

Taylor remains one of the best current fighters in the sport and one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves.

Taylor said in September she wanted to take time away from the sport but plans to fight again, with major fights available to her in 2026. - Regan

4. Amanda Serrano, 37, WBO and WBA featherweight champion

Record: 47-4-1, 31 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - L, MD10 vs. Katie Taylor

Next fight: Jan. 3 vs. Reina Tellez

Previous ranking in 2022: 3

Serrano went 0-1 in 2025 -- a disappointing loss in her trilogy fight with Taylor, in which Serrano deployed a different strategy as a counterpuncher that didn't yield the result she desired. Still, few have accomplished what "The Real Deal" has done in her stellar career, and it can be argued that she won two of the three fights with Taylor (despite her being officially 0-3). Nevertheless, Serrano is still the reigning unified featherweight champion and will kick off her 2026 campaign by defending her titles against Tellez. Although some believe that Serrano is preparing to retire this year, the Puerto Rican has plans to notch 50 wins before she calls it a career, which suggests that she plans to fight for at least another year. -- Hale

5. Mikaela Mayer, 35, WBC, WBO and WBA junior middleweight champion; WBO welterweight champion

play 1:01 Mayer retains WBO women's welterweight title via unanimous decision Mikaela Mayer defeats Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision to keep the WBO women's welterweight title.

Record: 22-2, 5 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 30 - W, UD10 vs. Mary Spencer

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 8

It was a great year for Mayer, who retained her WBO welterweight title in a rematch with bitter rival Sandy Ryan in March before stepping up a division to win three world titles at junior middleweight against Spencer in October. Mayer beat Ryan by a unanimous decision following a controversy over her majority decision win over Ryan in 2024. The rematch was a clearer win for Mayer, who then dominated Spencer to become a three-division world champion.

Key to Mayer's success over the past year has been her reliable jab, ring smarts and experience. Mayer, a 2016 Olympian, made the move to junior middleweight after holding titles at junior lightweight and welterweight. Mayer has exciting options for 2026, including potential fights to become undisputed at welterweight and junior middleweight. There is also wild talk that she faces Claressa Shields, who would need to come down from heavyweight to face Mayer. -- Parkinson

6. Alycia Baumgardner, 31, WBO, IBF and WBA junior lightweight champion

Record: 17-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 19 - W, UD12 vs. Leila Beaudoin

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 6

Baumgardner didn't fight until July in 2025, beating Jennifer Miranda by unanimous decision at New York's Madison Square Garden. While the scorecards were wide in her favor (98-92, 98-92 and 97-93), Baumgardner knew she could do more, grading herself a B-plus. The unified junior lightweight champion finished the year with a bang, dismantling Beaudoin in a fight contested over 12, three-minute rounds.

After a period of inactivity in 2024, Baumgardner finished 2025 in the best possible way, putting herself back in the spotlight and showing her incredible skill against Beaudoin. Baumgardner will hope that momentum continues into this year, when she will be able to pick and choose opponents as she pleases at 130 or 135 pounds. - Regan

7. Chantelle Cameron, 34, WBC interim junior welterweight champion

Record: 21-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - W, UD10 vs. Jessica Camara

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 5

A decision win over Camara in July was Cameron's only fight of 2025, but she entertained and proved her toughness once again. She vacated her WBC junior welterweight title in protest over not being allowed to fight 12 round fights, an admirable move but one that could limit her opportunities. However, Cameron signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in May so her next move will be interesting. The Katie Taylor trilogy (1-1) remains one of the biggest fights in women's boxing and one that many fight fans would love to see. - Regan

8. Lauren Price, 31, WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion

Lauren Price poses with the WBC, WBA and IBF women's welterweight titles following her unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas in March. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Record: 9-0, 2 KOs

Last fight: March 7 - W, UD10 vs. Natasha Jonas

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

After unifying three welterweight titles in just her ninth professional fight with a decision win over Jonas in March, Price is still waiting to hear when she will box again. Her promoter, Ben Shalom's Boxxer, switched broadcasters in 2025, limiting Price to a single appearance, but she is expected back in action early 2026.

A fight against Mikaela Mayer, who holds the other welterweight title (as well as three junior middleweight belts), is the preferred option for Price, but Mayer will need some persuading if asked to come to Wales, Price's home country, for the fight. -- Parkinson

9. Ellie Scotney, 27, WBC, WBO and IBF junior featherweight champion

Record: 11-0, 0 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - W, UD10 vs. Yamileth Mercado

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Scotney, another fighter signed by Most Valuable Promotions in 2025, remains largely underrated and undervalued, particularly in her home of the U.K. After starting the year by defending her unified junior lightweight titles with an emphatic win over Mea Motu, she added the WBC belt to her collection by beating Mercado in July.

An injury prevented Scotney from booking an undisputed title fight against Mayelli Flores, but that bout can be revisited in 2026. - Regan

10. Elif Nur Turhan, 30, IBF lightweight champion

Record: 12-0, 8 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 6 - W, TKO5 vs. Beatriz Ferreira

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Nur Turhan has emerged as one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Three fights, three wins by KO in 2025 thrust her firmly into the spotlight. She capped off the year with a fifth-round stoppage against Ferreira to claim the IBF title. Nur Turhan possesses speed and devastating power and can cause anyone trouble. There are huge fights for her at lightweight -- namely, unification bouts with fellow champions Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper. - Regan

11. Shadasia Green, 36, WBO and IBF super middleweight champion

Record: 16-1, 11 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - W, SD10 vs. Savannah Marshall

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Green achieved a career-best win when she earned a split decision victory over Marshall to unify two versions of the super middleweight title. The July fight was Green's first defense of her WBO belt, and she captured Marshall's IBF title in a gruelling fight. Green has not fought since. The opponent Green wants next is Claressa Shields, but she might have to step up to heavyweight to get the lucrative fight against the undisputed champion in the biggest division. -- Parkinson

12. Caroline Dubois, 24, WBC lightweight champion

Caroline Dubois, left, knocked down Camila Panatta in the sixth round on her way to a unanimous decision victory on Dec. 19. Photo by JC Ruiz/PA Images via Getty Images

Record: 12-0-1, 5 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 19 - W, UD10 vs. Camilla Panatta

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

With just one fight under her belt through most of 2025 -- a somewhat unconvincing performance in March -- it was shaping up to be a disappointing year for Dubois until she signed with Jake Paul's More Valuable Promotions and went straight to the Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard. Dubois marked her U.S. debut with a clinical win over Panatta, dropping her in Round 6 and reminding the boxing world that she's one of the most exciting fighters in the women's game.

What's more, Dubois handled the spotlight superbly, trading words with Alycia Baumgardner and calling out Terri Harper following her victory. After ending the year on a high, Dubois has a chance to chase more lightweight belts in 2026. - Regan

13. Cherneka Johnson, 30, undisputed bantamweight champion

Record: 19-2, 8 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 19 - W, UD10 vs. Amanda Galle

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Johnson is never in a dull fight. Three wins -- two by knockout -- in 2025 firmly established her as one of the best boxers in the business. Johnson's dominance against Nina Hughes in March forced the towel to be thrown in, and then she peppered Shurretta Metcalf with her effective jab in New York in July, forcing Metcalf backward throughout the fight and dominating until referee Charlie Fitch stopped the bout after Round 8.

Johnson added another dominant performance against Galle on Dec. 19 to retain her belts. The challenge now will be moving up weight classes and testing herself. Johnson is a must-see. - Regan

14. Dina Thorslund, 32, bantamweight

Record: 23-0, 9 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 25, 2024 - W, UD10 vs. Terumi Nuki

Next fight: Jan. 31 vs. Lila Furtado

Previous ranking in 2022: 14

It was a difficult year for Thorslund, who did not make a single appearance in 2025 after she withdrew from a title unification bout due to pregnancy, and then suffered a miscarriage.

After signing with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in March, Thorslund pulled out of a clash with Shuretta Metcalf on July 11 and relinquished her WBC and WBO belts. At the time, Thorslund was ESPN's No. 10 pound-for-pound women's boxer.

However, the former two-weight world champion is looking to resume her career in the next few weeks at a new weight class. After winning titles at bantamweight and junior featherweight, Thorslund will step up a division to face Lila Furtado for the WBC interim featherweight title on Jan. 31. -- Parkinson

15. Franchon Crews Dezurn, 38, WBC and WBA super middleweight champion

Franchon Crews Dezurn, right, defeated Citlalli Ortiz by majority decision to retain the WBC and WBA super middleweight titles. Esther Lin

Record: 10-2, 2 KOs

Last fight: June 6 - W, MD10 vs. Citlalli Ortiz

Next fight: Feb. 22 vs. Claressa Shields

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

After becoming the only boxer to hand Shadasia Green a loss back in 2023, Crews Dezurn took a hiatus from boxing in 2024 and returned in 2025 to defend her unified super middleweight titles with a win over Ortiz. Her only losses have been to top-tier competition -- Savannah Marshall and Shields -- and she'll have an opportunity to avenge her loss to the latter when she challenges the GWOAT for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Feb. 22. -- Hale

16. Tiara Brown, 37, WBC featherweight champion

Record: 20-0, 11 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 20 - W, UD10 vs. Emma Gongora

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Brown produced one of the biggest upsets of the year by dethroning Skye Nicolson in Australia last March. Brown backed it up by defending her WBC title with a convincing win over Gongora. Brown is a determined, tricky fighter, which could make it hard for her to get big fights. With Nicolson having dropped down to junior featherweight, a rematch with the former champion seems off the table for now. A unification bout with Nina Meinke would be an interesting matchup for Brown in the new year. - Regan

17. Terri Harper, 29, WBO lightweight champion

Record: 16-2-2, 6 KOs

Last fight: May 23 - W, UD10 vs. Natalie Zimmermann

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 16

After signing with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, the three-division world champion hopes to box more than the single outing she made in 2025. The WBO lightweight champion won a unanimous decision over Zimmermann in May but has yet to make her debut for MVP. Harper's 5-foot-8 frame makes her an awkward assignment for anyone at lightweight, and a big fight for her -- if it can be made -- would be against her English rival Caroline Dubois, the WBC champion, in a title unification bout. Both fighters are signed to MVP. -- Parkinson

18. Mizuki Hiruta, 29, WBO junior bantamweight champion

Mizuki Hiruta, right, made the fourth defense of her WBO junior bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Gloria Gallardo in November. Lina Baker/360 Promotions

Record: 10-0, 2 KOs

Last fight: Nov. 22 - W, UD10 vs. Gloria Gallardo

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Hiruta has held the WBO junior bantamweight title for three years now after a busy 2025, which saw her make four title defenses. No other women's champion was as busy as that. Hiruta is based in southern California and works with renowned trainer Manny Robles. After a successful 2025, a title unification fight would seem a good next step for Hiruta. She is capable of climbing this list in 2026 in her current form. -- Parkinson

19. Evelin Bermudez, 28, WBO, IBF and WBA junior flyweight champion

Record: 22-1-1, 8 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 20 - W, TKO1 vs. Sara Bailey

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 24

Bermudez went 2-0 in 2025, adding the WBA junior flyweight title to her collection with a first-round knockout of the previously undefeated Bailey in September. Bermudez has options for 2026. She can pursue undisputed status with a fight against WBC champion Lourdes Juarez or welcome a fight with undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora, who has teased moving down in weight. -- Hale

20. Skye Nicolson, 30, WBC junior featherweight interim champion

Record: 15-1, 3 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 13 - W, UD10 vs. Yulihan Luna Avila

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

A year that promised so much started in the worst possible way for Nicolson -- a shock defeat to Tiara Brown to lose her WBC featherweight title on home shores in Australia in March. Brown fell into a good rhythm, walking down an out-of-sorts Nicolson to take the belt.

Following the first defeat of her career, Nicolson moved down to junior featherweight and has won three straight fights, including a decision against Luna Avila to win the WBC interim title. That has put Nicolson back on track. Unfortunately the fight she craves against Amanda Serrano seems gone for now. - Regan

21. Yokasta Valle, 33, WBC strawweight champion

Yokasta Valle, right, defended her WBC strawweight title with a decision win over Yadira Bustillos on Dec. 19 to go 21-1 in her last 22 fights. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Record: 34-3, 10 KOs

Last fight: Dec. 19 - W, MD10 vs. Yadira Bustillos

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 11

Valle's all-action win over Bustillos was one of the best fights on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua card. The WBC champion has great footwork and likes to get into her work early, which makes for entertaining fights. While her output was incredible against Bustillos, and she showed off her chin, Valle will need to up her defense as she moves on to higher-level opponents. - Regan

22. Savannah Marshall, 34, super middleweight

Record: 13-2, 10 KOs

Last fight: July 11 - L, SD10 vs. Shadasia Green

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 12

Marshall is hoping to kick-start her career in 2026 after questioning her future in the sport following a split decision loss to Green for the WBO super middleweight title in July. The former champion returned to boxing last summer after concentrating on MMA in 2024, but she was unhappy with the judges' scoring in the fight with Green. After losing a unanimous decision to ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound women fighter, Claressa Shields, in October 2022, a rematch is Marshall's biggest goal. -- Parkinson

23. Oshae Jones, 27, IBF junior middleweight champion

Record: 9-0, 3 KOs

Last fight: July 25 - W, SD10 vs. Elia Carranza

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

The 2020 Olympic bronze medalist won her only fight in 2025, a July split decision over Carranza in defense of her IBF junior middleweight title. Her 2026 will be one to watch as she stands in the way of Mikaela Mayer's becoming undisputed. Jones is skilled and has an opportunity to break through this year. She has made it clear she wants the best available opponents, and she might get her wish. -- Hale

24. Stephanie Han, 35, WBA lightweight champion

Record: 11-0, 3 KOs

Last fight: Aug. 23 - W, UD10 vs. Paulina Angel

Next fight: Jan. 3 vs. Holly Holm

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Han produced another solid year in 2025 with two wins, including a stylish first-round knockout against Hannah Terlep last February. She backed that up with a unanimous decision win against Angel in July, in which she recovered from a knockdown in Round 1.

That victory set up a fight against Holly Holm on Jan. 3 in Puerto Rico. It promises to be an intriguing clash, and the winner will be in line for unification fights with four champions in the 135-pound division. - Regan

25. Desley Robinson, 37, WBO and IBF middleweight champion

Record: 11-3, 4 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 18 - W, TKO2 vs. Logan Holler

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Robinson is one of the toughest fighters in the sport. The second-round stoppage of Holler was emphatic and brutal, as Robinson landed sweet combinations before overpowering her opponent. A rematch against fellow Australian Kaye Scott, whom she beat by decision in 2024, could be on the table. Since they fought, Scott has won the WBA and WBC middleweight titles, making the potential rematch a huge bout Down Under. - Regan

26. Nina Meinke, 32, IBF featherweight champion

Record: 20-3, 4 KOs

Last fight: May 10 - W, UD12 vs. Daniela Bermudez

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Meinke has been restricted to just one featherweight title defense due to a career-threatening injury. Meinke suffered a herniated disc that threatened permanent paralysis and is recovering from surgery following her last fight in May. Meinke claimed after surgery there was a 20% chance of a full recovery, and she does not have a fight scheduled yet.

Meinke, 32, won her first world title with a majority decision over Bermudez in September 2024, but then won a rematch in May by a more convincing unanimous decision. -- Parkinson

27. Sandy Ryan, 32, welterweight

Sandy Ryan, right, rebounded from a loss to Mikaela Mayer in March, by defeating Jade Grierson by unanimous decision months later. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Record: 8-3-1, 3 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 6 - W, UD10 vs. Jade Grierson

Next fight: Feb. 21 vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

2025 would no doubt have been a frustrating year for Ryan, who lost her welterweight world title rematch with Mikaela Mayer last March. She boxed well against Mayer, but it wasn't enough to level things up after she lost their first fight in 2024. A return in September was marked with a unanimous decision win over Grierson. Ryan is still a big name and will attract good fights, but stylish wins and an improved record will no doubt be at the top of her priority list for 2026. She will have an opportunity to win a title in a second division when she faces Ramos Zamora for the vacant WBC junior welterweight belt in February. - Regan

28. Sarah Bormann, 35, WBO and WBA strawweight champion

Record: 21-1, 7 KOs

Last fight: Oct. 18 - W, SD10 vs. Yuko Kuroki

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: NR

Bormann is ESPN's No. 1 strawweight after unifying two titles with a split decision win over Kuroki in October. Bormann won the WBA belt and made a second defense of the WBO title with the win, but it was a disputed decision, and Bormann had to battle through with a bad cut on her nose. -- Parkinson

29. Natasha Jonas, 41, welterweight

Record: 16-3-1, 9 KOs

Last fight: March 7 - L, UD10 vs. Lauren Price

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 9

The future is up in the air for Jonas, who is still a big draw in the U.K. but was outclassed by Price in their welterweight unification bout in March. While Jonas put in a spirited performance, Price showed she was a level above. There are still big fights for Jonas -- should she continue fighting. If the desire is still there, it's not a stretch to think she can push for titles in 2026. - Regan

30. Kim Clavel, 35, IBF strawweight champion

Kim Clavel, left, defeated Sol Cudos by unanimous decision to win the IBF strawweight world title in September. Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Record: 22-2, 3 KOs

Last fight: Sept. 27 - W, UD10 vs. Sol Cudos

Next fight: TBA

Previous ranking in 2022: 18

Since her second pro defeat in 2023, Clavel has been on a strong run of decision wins, claiming the IBF strawweight title in September with a victory over Cudos. While the Canadian has mostly fought in her home country, Clavel will be looking to show off her skills in the U.S. as the champion, now that she has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. A unification bout against Sarah Bormann would be an enticing fight for Clavel to start the new year. - Regan