Jake Paul reveals 'my biggest mistake' before fighting Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has explained a major regret from his preparation to fight Anthony Joshua.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) was eventually knocked out in the sixth round of their heavyweight clash in Miami, sustaining two breaks to his jaw which has been surgically repaired.

Paul prepared in Puerto Rico, as has become his custom for his boxing career, but has now expressed regret that he didn't seek out a base at altitude to boost his cardio.

"I wish I had more than three weeks to prepare, to put on more muscle," Paul told the Impaulsive podcast.

"I should have gone to altitude to train. That was my biggest mistake."

Asked if he felt good overall about his preparation, Paul answered: "I feel good about it, yes. But I needed to have that extra level of cardio for this, and that only comes from going to altitude."

Paul was asked if this was his best training camp, but replied: "No, just because I was weighing 200 pounds when we confirmed the fight. I had to gain more weight.

"But it was a great experience overall to be in there with someone who is that good.

"I learned a lot. I see where I could have done better, so I am a little disappointed. I also know how good he is.

"But I had him wobbled, at one point..."

Paul was boxed most often at cruiserweight, apart from his meeting with Mike Tyson, but stepped up to heavyweight to face Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs).

He weighed in at 216 pounds, 27 pounds lighter than his opponent who has twice been the world heavyweight champion.

Paul had been sparring with top heavyweight contenders Lawrence Okolie, Frank Sanchez and Jared Anderson to prepare.

But he was floored on four occasions and left with a broken jaw by Joshua's fight-ending punch.

Paul, though, insisted he performed better than Francis Ngannou, the ex-UFC champion who was stopped in two rounds by Joshua.

Ngannou had previously rejected a chance to step in the ring with Paul, accusing the former YouTuber of "disrespect."

But Paul has named Ngannou as a potential next opponent when his boxing career resumes.