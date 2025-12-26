Eddie Hearn responds to Jake Paul's 'I wobbled Anthony Joshua' claim

Anthony Joshua admitted he felt significant pressure while fighting Jake Paul in Miami, saying he had "boxing on his back." (1:00)

Eddie Hearn has laughed off Jake Paul's claim that Anthony Joshua was "wobbled" in their fight.

Paul appeared on his brother's podcast nursing a broken jaw sustained when Joshua knocked him out, but still made two bold claims about their heavyweight meeting.

The former YouTuber insisted he won two of the six rounds that the fight lasted, and also said "I had [Joshua] wobbled" after landing a right hand.

Jake Paul was beaten in six rounds by Anthony Joshua. Getty

Joshua's promoter Hearn told Ring Magazine: "There was probably a round which was close because nobody did anything.

"He definitely didn't wobble AJ! But he landed his biggest shots, a couple of right hands from the gods, but he's not big enough and doesn't punch hard enough.

"I'm sure it got [Joshua's] attention but he certainly wasn't wobbled."

Hearn defended Paul from accusations that he "ran" inside the ring, saying: "He also held his feet and threw. He didn't not throw any punches.

"He was so far out of his depth, it was always a horrendous mismatch. You can't expect him to trade [punches]! His job was to survive, and look how far he got."

Hearn added about Paul: "I thought he did well. People said he was running? What do you expect?

"[Joshua] wasn't really rushing his work. He missed a couple of times. It wasn't like he was desperate to get him out of there.

"He was like 'this is how it's going to be, I'll cut him off and break him down.'

"The injury is a shocker and it's not one you can necessarily bounce back from," Hearn continued.

"Paul deserves a huge amount of respect because he did it in the first place, and he landed some shots, and took some shots.

"The shot that broke his jaw would have flatlined most heavyweights. He went down and said 'wow!' You have to give him credit."

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) has insisted he will continue his boxing career by seeking a world cruiserweight championship but must first heal the double fracture to the jaw, which Joshua inflicted.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs), meanwhile, could box again in February before finally facing Tyson Fury in a dream all-British fight in 2026.