Willibaldo García's junior bantamweight title clash against Kenshiro Teraji was cancelled on Friday after García fell ill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

García (23-6-2, 13 KOs) was set to defend his IBF title on Saturday on the undercard of Naoya Inoue and Alan Picasso's undisputed junior featherweight bout.

The 36-year-old had made weight and faced off against Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) for the last time at the ceremonial weigh-in in Riyadh earlier on Friday, before it was confirmed he was not cleared to fight, according to Ring Magazine.

Sean Gibbons, who manages García, told Ring Magazine the fighter had a stomach problem.

"Everything was great," Gibbons said.

"This morning, Willibaldo made weight fantastic. Then did the second day ceremony, [and] everything was great. I don't know what he had, but his stomach wasn't feeling good. So I went to have his stomach checked, and he's just not feeling great. That's it."