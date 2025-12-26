Open Extended Reactions

A pair of world title fights have been added to the undercard of next month's The Ring 6 boxing event in New York which will be headlined by a junior welterweight title clash between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson on Jan. 31 at Madison Square Garden.

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) will defend his title against Austin "Ammo" Williams (19-1, 13 KOs), and interim WBC featherweight champion Bruce Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) will look to claim the vacant WBC title against Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs).

Also announced on the undercard is a 140-pound bout between former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs), as well as a heavyweight bout between Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) and Kingsley Ibeh (16-2-1, 14 KOs) as well as a welterweight meeting featuring Ziyad Almaayouf (7-0-1, 1 KO) and Kevin Castillo (5-2-1).

Adames hasn't fought in nearly one year, following a split draw against Hamzeh Sheeraz in February, while Williams has won three consecutive bouts since an 11th round stoppage loss to Shareez in 2024.

Davis last fought in February when he demolished Denys Berinchyk via fourth-round KO to win the WBO's lightweight title. He was set to defend his belt in June but came in more than four pounds over the 135-pound limit, forcing the WBO to strip him of his title, and the eventual cancellation of his scheduled bout against Edwin De Los Santos. Ortiz has won three straight bouts after losing a unanimous decision to Lopez in February of 2024.

Carrington -- nicknamed "Shu Shu" -- outclassed Mateus Heita in July via unanimous decision. Castro last fought in Sept. 2024, suffering a decision loss to Stephen Fulton.

Miller - aka "Big Baby" -- fought to a majority draw against former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. back in August of 2024. He has not fought since. Ibeh is coming off a third-round KO win over veteran Gerald Washington back in September.

Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO junior welterweight title for the fourth time when he faces the undefeated Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), who is moving up from his perch atop ESPN's lightweight divisional rankings.

The event airs domestically on DAZN.