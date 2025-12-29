Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British boxer and former world heavyweight champion, suffered minor injuries Monday in a car crash in Nigeria that killed two other passengers, local police have confirmed.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, was traveling in the back of a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, his ancestral hometown, when the vehicle was involved in a collision at around 11 a.m. local time.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated," a statement from Ogun State Police Command read.

"He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene."

Police also told ESPN that Joshua's vehicle hit a stationary truck parked along the road. It has not been confirmed which vehicle the two people killed were in.

"The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road," Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN.

"For now, I'm aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention."

Joshua was in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul nine days ago in Miami.

"Early indications are he is OK but waiting on further official news," a representative for Joshua told ESPN following the crash.

Photos on social media show Joshua being extricated from a wrecked vehicle while he was wincing in pain.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Daily Mail Sport that he was on vacation with his family when he "awoke to the news of this incident."

"We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images," Hearn told Daily Mail Sport. "We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

The Ogun State Police Command said it will share further updates on the incident as the investigation progresses.

Joshua's win over Paul was his 29th in 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown in 2026 with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired.

ESPN's Colin Udoh, PA Sport and The Associated Press contributed to this report.