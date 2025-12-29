Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that resulted in two fatalities, local police have confirmed

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, was travelling in the back of a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, Joshua's ancestral hometown, when it was involved in a collision at around 11 a.m. local time.

Two people were killed as a result of the crash, police said.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated," a statement from Ogun State Police Command read.

"He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention.

"Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene."

The police added to ESPN that Joshua's vehicle hit a stationary truck parked along the road. It has not been confirmed which vehicle the two people killed were in.

"The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road," Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN.

"For now, I'm aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention."

Joshua is holidaying in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

"Early indications are he is OK but waiting on further official news," a representative for Joshua told ESPN following the crash.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: "I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

"We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

"We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

The Ogun State Police command said it will share further updates on the incident as the investigation progresses.

Joshua's win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, next year.

Information from Colin Udoh and PA contributed to this report.