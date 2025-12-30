Anthony Joshua crash: Tyson Fury passes on his condolences

Tyson Fury shared his condolences at the passing of two members of Anthony Joshua's entourage. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Tyson Fury has passed on his condolences after a car crash in Nigeria which killed two of Anthony Joshua's close friends and team members and left the British boxer injured.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in alongside Joshua and another passenger on Monday morning struck a stationary truck along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Fury, who has been linked with reversing his retirement to take on Joshua in 2026, wrote on his Instagram story: "This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven."

Minutes earlier, the self-styled Gypsy King reignited talk of a ring return by posting a photograph on social media of himself and one of his sons and nephews wearing T-shirts which read: "I'm back."

Joshua called out Fury following a sixth-round knockout win over Jake Paul less than a fortnight ago in Miami although any talk of a long-awaited showdown next summer is now firmly on the backburner.

According to a spokesperson for Joshua, the former two-time unified world heavyweight heavyweight champion was in a "stable condition" after being taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

The Ogun State Government confirmed he did not need any emergency medical intervention at the scene, despite unverified footage seeming to show Joshua grimacing in pain as he was removed from what appeared to be the wreckage.

Just hours before the crash, Joshua, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, and Ayodele both posted footage on their Instagram accounts of them playing table tennis.

Ayodele, also known as Latz, was a personal trainer of Joshua, while Ghami acted as strength and conditioning coach for the 36-year-old.

Former world champion Wladimir Klitschko, who was stopped in the 11th round by Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2017, wrote on X: "I'm deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends.

"Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I've always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.

"My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time."

Former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan also offered support and well-wishes, writing on the social media site: "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of AJ's two close boys.

"I don't even have the right words for such a difficult time. May God give their families strength, and may Allah grant them the highest rank in Jannah. Also wishing AJ a speedy recovery."

The Ogun State Government claimed Joshua had "narrowly escaped death", adding investigations into "the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria posted several pictures of the crash scene on X on Monday, revealing preliminary findings that suggested a Lexus "was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit."

The FRSC added the car lost control during "an overtaking manoeuvre" and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.