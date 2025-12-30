Anthony Joshua 'stable' after car crash, no further injuries

Anthony Joshua was hospitalised in a car accident in Nigeria. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Anthony Joshua remains stable in hospital after his car crash without any worsening injuries, his representative told ESPN.

Joshua has no additional physical issues, and the injuries he sustained have not got worse.

Joshua was hurt in a car accident in Nigeria on Monday which tragically killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, his friends and members of his boxing training team.

Joshua and his two friends were passengers in a Lexus which hit a truck in Makun, ⁠Ogun State.

His promoters Matchroom Boxing confirmed on Monday that Joshua will remain in hospital under observation.

The president of Nigeria Bola Tinubu has said: "I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates.

"I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.

"I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call."

Joshua and his team have received well-wishes from the boxing community.

Tyson Fury, who Joshua was expected to finally face in 2026, posted to social media: "This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven."

Former opponents also joined the tributes.

Jake Paul, who is recovering from a broken jaw inflicted by a knockout loss to Joshua earlier this month, posted: "RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif / Latz' Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ."

Wladimir Klitschko wrote: "I'm deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends.

"Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I've always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.

"My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time."