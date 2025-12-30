Anthony Joshua tragically lost two friends, his inner-circle was always source of strength

Open Extended Reactions

Years ago, Anthony Joshua rebuffed criticism of a photo of 23 members of his inner-circle inside his locker room by doubling down, and winning his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Critics complained that a photo Joshua posted was proof of hangers-on, suggesting some within his huge support system were present for their own personal gain.

His eventual shock loss to Ruiz Jr. was weaponised as evidence for this claim -- some assumed those hangers-on would drift away now his unbeaten streak had vanished.

But it didn't happen. It was never going to. Instead, the camaraderie around Joshua grew stronger and inspired him to right the wrongs of his first fight with Ruiz Jr.

"Some of them weren't on the payroll," a friend of Joshua's said at the time about the photo which caused a furore. "Some were Matchroom staff. Some make the time themselves to come. Then there was his boxing team - his coaches, physios, nutritionists.

"Any organisation has people behind the scenes. But there is a stigma of an entourage or hangers-on.

"The people who weren't being paid were there due to love and support. Ask yourself: If your mate was the world champion and wanted support, would you give it to him?"

Two of those mates tragically died in the car crash which Joshua sustained minor injuries from in Nigeria on Monday.

Sina Ghami was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach. Latif Ayodele aka 'Latz' was a personal trainer.

Both were close friends, on holiday with Joshua after his fight against Jake Paul.

Hauntingly, hours before their fatal crash, Joshua posted footage to social media of himself and Ayodele playing table tennis.

Both friends had been by Joshua's side for years, since almost the beginning of his incredible rise.

They were two of many friends and confidantes that Joshua ensures he is surrounded with.

Many of the people still by Joshua's side today were with him as he was building his career in the heavyweight division, creeping towards the world title.

It is testament to the genuine friendship within that circle that none have ever become too tempted by the fame, none have used Joshua as a stepping stone to creating their own brand. They were a true band of brothers since before Joshua was professionally throwing punches.

The group of pals has been bolstered by professionals who work in important roles surrounding Joshua, but even the majority of those faces have remained the same over the years. Loyalty is not just something that Joshua preaches.

Joshua had holidayed in Nigeria before with friends.

His parents are Nigerian, and as a young man he was briefly sent to school back in the African nation.

In 2019, after being upset by Ruiz Jr. and his boxing future under intense scrutiny, the place that Joshua went to soul search was Nigeria. It was the first time he had been back since he was a child.

He ventured to the Makoko slum, a makeshift city built on stilts in water where transport is via boats.

Joshua emotionally recounted his trip to Nigeria at the time: "I could win 10 titles, land at Heathrow, and have nobody waiting for me except for my mum and my cousin.

"When I landed at the airport there?"

The big heavyweight had to stop talking, caught up in the emotion of his roots.

Years later, tragedy struck in Nigeria.

Talk about his next fight, whether in February or whether against Tyson Fury in the summer, has been rightly shelved and will remain stored away for some time.

The boxing community -- including heavyweights that Joshua respects, and those he calls rivals -- have come together to respect the lives lost on Monday.

Joshua is always at the centre of his fellow heavyweights' thoughts but now it is for a different reason, with the boxer in the background and the grieving friend taking precedence.