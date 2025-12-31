Eddie Hearn praises 'loyalty' of Anthony Joshua's fallen friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

Anthony Joshua lost two close friends in a tragic car crash. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Eddie Hearn has provided a touching tribute to Anthony Joshua's friends who tragically died this week in a car crash.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele passed away while travelling alongside Joshua, who was hurt, in a vehicle which was involved in an accident in Nigeria on Monday.

They were the former world heavyweight champion's friends, as well as important cogs in his boxing training team.

"Rest in peace 'Latz' and Sina," Joshua's promoter Hearn posted to social media on New Year's Eve.

"Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.

"Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time."

Frank Warren, the promoter of Joshua's in-ring rival Tyson Fury, told ITV: "This is an awful time for everybody. Hopefully AJ has come out of it physically well.

"But, mentally is a different issue. I don't know if he'll even have the appetite to fight again, or whether he will fight again.

"Only time will tell."