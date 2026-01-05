Men's boxers to watch in 2026: Ryan Garcia, Jake Paul, others

Open Extended Reactions

With the new year, fresh opportunities await fighters looking to make their mark in the ring. In 2025, several fighters seized those moments. Rolando "Rolly" Romero, Lewis Crocker, Xander Zayas, Richardson Hitchins and Abdullah Mason, among others, capitalized on key matchups -- capturing world titles and positioning themselves for bigger fights in 2026.

As some of boxing's biggest names enter the twilight of their careers -- such as Canelo Alvarez -- and others step away from the sport, including Terence Crawford, the door is opening for a new generation to emerge.

Here's a look at five fighters who could break through in 2026 and make a run at the top of their respective divisions.

After a disastrous 2025, during which he lost to Rolando "Rolly" Romero in May and was expelled from the WBC in July for repeatedly using racial slurs (the ban was lifted in November), Garcia has reached a crucial point in his career. It is time to find out if he can live up to the lofty expectations placed on him years ago, when he was perceived as one of boxing's biggest stars. With just one official victory since April 2023 (his win over Devin Haney in April 2024 was changed to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance), Garcia reportedly has an opportunity to become a world champion when he faces WBC welterweight Mario Barrios in early 2026. Despite his issues in and out of the ring, Garcia still has a tremendous upside that's anchored by a scintillating left hook. If he can put it all together, the sky's the limit, and his comeback story will be one for the ages. However, if he fails on the big stage again, there will be no excuses.

play 0:53 Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in dominant victory Anthony Joshua finds an opening in the sixth round and takes advantage to claim a knockout victory over Jake Paul.

Paul reached for the stars and had his jaw broken in two places for his efforts in a knockout loss against two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19. Once Paul is fully healed, all eyes will be on his next move. He remains one of the biggest attractions in boxing, but only he can decide if his career will be something fans will take seriously or view as a sideshow attraction. Paul has teased chasing a cruiserweight championship upon his return, but is he ready to challenge one of the lesser-known 200-pound champions in lieu of a potential mega event against another former MMA fighter (Francis Ngannou) or a smaller boxer (Ryan Garcia or Gervonta "Tank" Davis)?

Keyshawn Davis

play 1:12 Keyshawn Davis claims WBO lightweight title with 4th-round TKO Keyshawn Davis wins via TKO in the fourth round to become the new WBO lightweight champion at 135 pounds.

After his victory over Denys Berinchyk in February to claim the WBO lightweight title, Davis was primed to have a breakout 2025 but squandered all his momentum when he failed to make weight and had his June fight with Edwin De Los Santos cancelled. Davis vanished from the scene and teased retirement before resurfacing with a new team and landing a junior welterweight fight Jan. 31 against Jamaine Ortiz, who gave Teofimo Lopez Jr. fits in 2024. Davis has elite talent and enormous potential, and there is certainly a scenario where "The Businessman" knocks at the pound-for-pound door with the right fights in 2026.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis, left, had his megafight against Jake Paul in November cancelled days before the bout was scheduled to occur. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Davis is in a similar situation as Ryan Garcia, with his behavior outside the ring affecting his performance (or lack thereof) inside the squared circle. The reigning WBA lightweight champion remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. However, a controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March and legal issues derailing an already questionable fight with Jake Paul in November have left many wondering just how much "Tank" desires to compete. He has openly discussed retirement, but will he really end what feels like an incomplete boxing career prematurely? The outcome of his legal issues will determine whether he can step back into a ring. There are plenty of blockbuster fights for Davis if he desires to compete. Davis will certainly be hyper-focused in 2026 on where he decides to take his boxing career.

David Benavidez

play 2:02 David Benavidez: Legacy is winning all the belts in your weight class WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez believes you must become undisputed champion in your weight class in order become a boxing legend.

Benavidez stopped his pursuit of a Canelo Alvarez fight in 2025, and it has only added to the allure of "The Mexican Monster." A change of weight class has allowed Benavidez to challenge himself against new opponents, and he has settled in as the WBC light heavyweight champion quite nicely, thanks to wins over David Morrell and Anthony Yarde last year. His 2026 campaign will be one to watch. He has already teased a cruiserweight title fight with WBO and WBA champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in May and will likely pursue a fight with either unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol or former champ Artur Beterbiev in the second half of 2026. Canelo could come around to finally give him what he wants. Benavidez is a budding superstar and could fully bloom in 2026.