The driver of the car involved in the crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two people has been charged with reckless and dangerous driving, Nigerian police said.

Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode, 46, was driving the Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when it collided with a stationary truck. Joshua and the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash while Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, two members of the British-Nigerian boxer's training team, were killed.

The Ogun State Police Command issued a statement on Friday to say that the driver was arraigned in Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday.

A spokesperson for the police told AFP said Kayode was charged with "reckless" and "dangerous driving causing death", driving without a valid driver's licence, and driving "without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property."

They said he was granted a five million naira bail ($3,500) but will remain in detention until he meets bail conditions.

Anthony Joshua with Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Getty

Kayode is due to appear in court on Jan. 20.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Ghami, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a trainer, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay their final respects.

Joshua, who was born in Watford, has family roots in Sagamu -- a town in Ogun state, near the crash site.

The boxer had been spending time in Nigeria after his recent victory over Jake Paul on Dec. 19.