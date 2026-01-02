        <
          Amanda Serrano still defending titles as Tellez misses weight

          • Brett OkamotoJan 2, 2026, 08:17 PM
          Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will still look to defend her WBO and WBA titles this weekend, despite her opponent missing weight Friday.

          Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) weighed in at 126 pounds for her first unified title defense in more than two years. Her opponent, Reina Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs), weighed 126.6 -- 0.6 pounds over the limit -- and will not be eligible to win either of Serrano's belts.

          The 22-year-old Tellez stepped into Saturday's bout on short notice, after Serrano's initial opponent, Erika Cruz, produced an atypical finding last month.

          Serrano is coming off back-to-back appearances at super lightweight against Katie Taylor. She went 0-3 all time against Taylor, dropping a split decision in April 2022, a unanimous decision in November 2024 and a majority decision in July. Serrano is looking to tie Christy Martin's record of 32 career knockouts.

          The 10-round bout will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and air on DAZN. Saturday's contest will consist of three-minute rounds, unlike the traditional two-minute rounds for women's boxing.