Open Extended Reactions

Sina Ghami, and Latif Ayodele pictured previously with Anthony Joshua. Getty

Anthony Joshua has issued his first public update following a car crash in Nigeria which injured him and killed two of his close friends and team members.

Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua was taken to hospital before being discharged on Wednesday and he has flown back to the UK ahead of the funerals of Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, one of his trainers.

The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion posted two images on Instagram on Sunday, sitting alongside his mother and three other women, one of whom clutched a photograph of Ghami.

He captioned the post 'My Brothers Keeper'.

On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving the car with Joshua as a passenger, had been charged over the crash at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in the African country following his sixth-round knockout win over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.