Follow live: Tszyu, Zerafa set for epic grudge fight; Asofa-Solomona's boxing debut

Open Extended Reactions

BRISBANE, Australia -- Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa lock horns on Friday evening in what has been widely billed as one of the most anticipated Australian fights in years.

The showdown at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre ends years of feuding, broken contracts, and public slurs between Zerafa and Australia's most notable boxing family and is sure to be box office entertainment.

Both Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) and Zerafa (33-5, 21 KOs) dominated their most recent bouts, which featured on the same No Limit card last August. Tszyu battered previously undefeated Macedonian challenger Lulzim Ismaili for one round before forcing a retirement, while Zerafa humiliated American Mikey Dahlman inside two minutes.

Also featuring on this evening's card is former Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who will make his professional debut, while Australian boxing talent Liam Wilson makes his return to the ring.

Follow fight night in Brisbane right here with ESPN's live blog: