Tyson Fury explains latest return, insists it's not for money

Tyson Fury has said his "destiny is in the fight game" and insisted his return to boxing has nothing to do with money.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) announced his last retirement in January 2025 following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the 37-year-old revealed this week he is planning to return to the ring, and has now explained the reason for his latest comeback.

"I have won literally everything from regional belts in England to world titles. From fighter of the year twice, Ring Magazine twice, every world title belt..." Fury said on Instagram while training in Thailand.

Tyson Fury is a former two-time heavyweight champion. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"But for me, there is nothing else other than the fight game. I love the fight game. It's not for financial gain. I could have retired 10 years ago. I have made an absolute fortune, it's not about the money.

"Although, I always want a good deal, for sure!

"It's mainly about the love of the fight game and the sport. I am 37, I'll be 38 this year. But I love to fight. I have zero other interests, only fighting. I was born and raised to fight. My destiny is in the fight game."

Fury floated WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley as a potential opponent on his return.

"Wardley could be an option in 2026. Big smoke after a long lay off," Fury told Queensberry Promotions.

Fury's comeback fight is yet to be confirmed, and potential fight against Anthony Joshua, which was tipped to finally happen later in the year, remains up in the air following Joshua's involvement in a car crash in Nigeria which killed two of his close friends.