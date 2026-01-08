Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Fundora moves up; a new name in the top 10

Open Extended Reactions

Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields remains atop ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings, while Amanda Serrano holds steady at No. 3 following her decisive victory over Reina Tellez on Jan. 3. Elsewhere in the rankings, one fighter moved up, one entered the rankings while others further cemented their places in the top 10.

Gabriela Fundora climbs one spot to No. 4 since our last update, and Mikaela Mayer remains at No. 6 after unifying three junior middleweight world titles. Also holding their positions following incredible victories are No. 7 Alycia Baumgardner and No. 9 Yokasta Valle.

The biggest change comes from Elif Nur Turhan, who makes her top-10 debut after a standout performance against previously unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira. Turhan scored a dominant fifth-round TKO to capture the IBF lightweight title, dropping Ferreira in the opening round and again in the fifth before the bout was stopped.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through Jan. 8.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 17-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Lani Daniels, July 26

NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9

RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. ELIF NUR TURHAN Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 12-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO5) Beatriz Ferreira, Dec. 6

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (5), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Jonson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (1).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Turhan

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Bermudez

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

ESPN experts poll

First place: Shields (5), Taylor (2)

Second place: Taylor (4), Shields (2), Fundora (1)

Third place: Serrano (2), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (1), Cameron (1)

Fifth place: Fundora (3), Cameron (2), Mayer (2)

Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (4), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)

Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Johnson (1)

Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

10th place: Scotney (3), Turhan (2), Bermudez (1), Nery Plata (1)