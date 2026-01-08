        <
          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Fundora moves up; a new name in the top 10

          Gabriela Fundora, above, celebrates her victory over Alexas Kubicki in September to retain her undisputed flyweight championship. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 8, 2026, 12:52 PM

          Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields remains atop ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings, while Amanda Serrano holds steady at No. 3 following her decisive victory over Reina Tellez on Jan. 3. Elsewhere in the rankings, one fighter moved up, one entered the rankings while others further cemented their places in the top 10.

          Gabriela Fundora climbs one spot to No. 4 since our last update, and Mikaela Mayer remains at No. 6 after unifying three junior middleweight world titles. Also holding their positions following incredible victories are No. 7 Alycia Baumgardner and No. 9 Yokasta Valle.

          The biggest change comes from Elif Nur Turhan, who makes her top-10 debut after a standout performance against previously unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira. Turhan scored a dominant fifth-round TKO to capture the IBF lightweight title, dropping Ferreira in the opening round and again in the fifth before the bout was stopped.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are current through Jan. 8.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS   Previous ranking: 1

          RECORD: 17-0, 3 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Lani Daniels, July 26
          NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn

          2. KATIE TAYLOR   Previous ranking: 2

          RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO   Previous ranking: 3

          RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. GABRIELA FUNDORA     Previous ranking: 5

          RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. CHANTELLE CAMERON   Previous ranking: 4

          RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: 6

          RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER     Previous ranking: 7

          RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. LAUREN PRICE     Previous ranking: 8

          RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. YOKASTA VALLE     Previous ranking: 9

          RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. ELIF NUR TURHAN     Previous ranking: NR

          RECORD: 12-0, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO5) Beatriz Ferreira, Dec. 6
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (5), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Jonson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (1).

          How our experts voted

          Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Turhan

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Bermudez

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

          Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          ESPN experts poll

          First place: Shields (5), Taylor (2)

          Second place: Taylor (4), Shields (2), Fundora (1)

          Third place: Serrano (2), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

          Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (1), Cameron (1)

          Fifth place: Fundora (3), Cameron (2), Mayer (2)

          Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (4), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)

          Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Johnson (1)

          Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

          10th place: Scotney (3), Turhan (2), Bermudez (1), Nery Plata (1)