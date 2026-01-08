Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Fundora moves up; a new name in the top 10

Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields remains atop ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings, while Amanda Serrano holds steady at No. 3 following her decisive victory over Reina Tellez on Jan. 3. Elsewhere in the rankings, one fighter moved up, one entered the rankings while others further cemented their places in the top 10.
Gabriela Fundora climbs one spot to No. 4 since our last update, and Mikaela Mayer remains at No. 6 after unifying three junior middleweight world titles. Also holding their positions following incredible victories are No. 7 Alycia Baumgardner and No. 9 Yokasta Valle.
The biggest change comes from Elif Nur Turhan, who makes her top-10 debut after a standout performance against previously unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira. Turhan scored a dominant fifth-round TKO to capture the IBF lightweight title, dropping Ferreira in the opening round and again in the fifth before the bout was stopped.
Here's the current top 10.
Note: Results are current through Jan. 8.
1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1
RECORD: 17-0, 3 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Lani Daniels, July 26
NEXT FIGHT: Feb. 22 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn
2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2
RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3
RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
4. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 5
RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
5. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 4
RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Junior welterweight
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6
RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 7
RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 8
RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9
RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
DIVISION: Strawweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
10. ELIF NUR TURHAN Previous ranking: NR
RECORD: 12-0, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (TKO5) Beatriz Ferreira, Dec. 6
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
The formula
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.
Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (5), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Jonson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Evelin Nazarena Bermudez (1).
How our experts voted
Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Turhan
Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney
Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Bermudez
Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney
Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan
Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata
Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
ESPN experts poll
First place: Shields (5), Taylor (2)
Second place: Taylor (4), Shields (2), Fundora (1)
Third place: Serrano (2), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)
Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (1), Cameron (1)
Fifth place: Fundora (3), Cameron (2), Mayer (2)
Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)
Seventh place: Mayer (4), Cameron (1), Baumgardner (1), Price (1)
Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Johnson (1)
Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)
10th place: Scotney (3), Turhan (2), Bermudez (1), Nery Plata (1)