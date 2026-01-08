Open Extended Reactions

Caroline Dubois beat Camilla Panatta in December.

Caroline Dubois has pleaded with Terri Harper not to "ask for silly things" and to agree a deal for a lightweight unification bout in the first quarter of 2026.

Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) wants to become undisputed lightweight champion this year and has called for a fight against fellow champion Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) next, before a potential super-fight against Alycia Baumgardner.

The 24-year-old made her debut under Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions last month with a comprehensive points win over Camilla Panatta on the Paul - Anthony Joshua undercard in Miami.

Dubois, the WBC champion, has now set her sights on becoming undisputed at 135 pounds, with a long-awaited fight against Harper the preferred option.

"The next fight we're going to push for is Terri Harper. They're obviously working on a date right now as we speak. They're working on a location," Dubois told ESPN.

"So, the plan is to try and become undisputed this year, and I think it's a very possible one."

WBO champion Harper is also signed with MVP and Dubois believes it's the fight that makes the most sense.

"I think there's no other fight for her. I think she's going to try and cash out and get as much money as she can from the sport.

"I don't know what her plans are, but I think she knows her limitations. She knows what she is and what she isn't. And she also knows that there is no bigger fight for her than Caroline Dubois.

Terri Harper is the WBO lightweight champion.

"She'll want that fight in the terms of getting as much as she can for me. And I just hope she doesn't try to price herself out or be difficult in terms of asking for silly things."

Dubois believes collecting all four belts, with Elif Nur Turhan and Stephanie Han the other lightweight champions, is achievable in the next 12 months.

Ahead of her clash against Panatta last month, Dubois traded words with unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, who referred to the Brit as a "puppy" who needs more experience.

Dubois said a fight against Baumgardner will eventually be the biggest in women's boxing.

"I felt like she was a little bit intimidated by me, that's just what I was picking up," Dubois said.

"I felt like there was a resistance to being as loud and abrasive as she usually is. She loves to give it to people and get on people's backs, but when people actually turn around and step to her, there seems to be a little resistance. the blinds are coming up."