Tyson Fury clarifies current weight, hits back at 'chubby' jibes

Tyson Fury has responded to comments he is looking 'a bit chubby' as he plots his return to boxing.

Having announced his last retirement in January 2025 following two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, Fury confirmed earlier this month he would return to the ring in 2026.

While Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) kept training and remained in the gym throughout his year in retirement, the "Gypsy King" has seemingly stepped up his preparations in Thailand this week and has hit back at suggestions he isn't in shape or serious about a return.

Tyson Fury is set to return to the ring in 2026. Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"The Gypsy King is not taking this lightly whatsoever. I've had a few comments I'm looking a bit hench, chubby, fat. Well welcome to my world," Fury said on Instagram.

"Never been any different. Beat everybody with a fat belly. I'm weighing about 20 stone [127 kilograms] at the moment. Probably get back to under 19 maybe, for the comeback.

"Nice and loose and fast. Really looking forward to it, been a way for a while but I'm back now.

"Had a year out and if I box in the first quarter, could be up to 16 months out the ring. That's a long time for a man 37-years-old, 38 this year.

"Let's see if I still got it."

WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley has said he would be willing to fight Fury on his return.

After beating Joseph Parker in October, Wardley picked up the WBO strap after it was vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in November last year.

"I'd more than welcome it," Wardley told Sky Sports News. "It would be a fight that I'm hugely up for. I like to target the big names in the division, the big boys, the top players. And he's one of those."