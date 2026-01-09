Open Extended Reactions

Elif Nur Turhan will return to the ring on Jan. 31 in England. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Women's IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan will waste no time getting back in the ring in 2026, with her first title defence against Taylah Gentzen set for Jan. 31 in Newcastle, England.

The fight will be be on the undercard of Bakhram Murtzaliev's junior middleweight title fight against Josh Kelly.

Matchroom's Nur Turhan (12-0, 8 KOs) had a standout year in 2025, winning all three of her fights by knockout and claiming the IBF strap with a Round 8 KO over Beatriz Ferreira in December.

The Turkish fighter announced herself on the world stage with the win over Ferreira with her speed and power making for a devastating win in Monaco.

Less than a month later, the 30-year-old will defend her belt for the first time against Australian Gentzen (8-1, 3 KOs).

An impressive 12 months saw Nur Turhan come in at No. 10 in ESPN's top women's boxers of the year for 2025, while she also broke into ESPN's pound-for-pound list for the first time, also at No.10 in January.