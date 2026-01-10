Roman Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, secures stoppage win to stay unbeaten

Open Extended Reactions

Roman Fury won his sixth professional fight on Saturday. Getty

Roman Fury extended his undefeated record to a sixth fight on Saturday night in Germany.

The brother of Tyson Fury (6-0, 3 KOs) stopped Kevin Greenwood in the fourth round of their heavyweight clash.

Fury delivered a series of right and left hands which punctured Greenwood's guard and tempted the referee to step in and call an early halt.

Greenwood, who didn't go down, was unhappy with the decision while the crowd were also frustrated.

The 29-year-old southpaw Fury was fighting an 18-fight veteran in Greenwood but did enough to further build momentum as another member of the famous fighting family.

They were fighting on the undercard of Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba.

"People are forgetting about me," he told DAZN. "I have not fought for eight months.

"I have had no amateur experience. This, for me, was one hell of a night!"

His esteemed older brother Tyson is ramping up his training ahead of a boxing return in 2026, having ended his latest retirement.

There are question marks over whether Tyson will finally share a ring with Anthony Joshua this year, while he has hit back at Fabio Wardley's challenge on social media.

Tommy Fury, meanwhile, hasn't boxed since last May but will be aiming to extend his own unbeaten 11-0 record in 2026.