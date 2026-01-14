Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury is back after yet another retirement, and that means talk of a long-awaited mega-fight with Anthony Joshua is heating up once again. The two have been linked since 2021 -- could this finally be the year it happens?

David Benavidez continues his push to become boxing's next star. With Canelo Alvarez now in his rearview mirror, the light heavyweight champion's biggest potential statement fight looms at cruiserweight against Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez.

Claressa Shields has already achieved what no fighter -- man or woman -- had before, becoming undisputed in three divisions (Terence Crawford achieved that mark seven months later). What she still lacks is a true grudge match against a marquee opponent, and a showdown with Shadasia Green could provide exactly that.

Ryan Garcia is set to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in February. If Garcia wins, a unification bout with WBA titleholder Rolando "Rolly" Romero would be both explosive and irresistible, with a build-up guaranteed to match the chaos in the ring.

Andreas Hale, Nick Parkinson and James Regan look at some fights already on the calendar -- and the matchups boxing still needs to make this year.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, right, defeated Jake Paul and could be facing Tyson Fury in 2026. Getty

The all-British heavyweight showdown has lost some of its shine, with both Fury and Joshua suffering defeats and relinquishing their world titles since the matchup was first discussed in June 2020, but it is undoubtedly still the biggest fight in British heavyweight history. And the stakes are arguably higher now that both fighters are on the tail end of their respective careers. Sometimes, pride is bigger than world titles.

Fury and Joshua have lost their veil of invincibility, which would likely lead to a showdown marked by significant intrigue due to their newfound vulnerabilities. Even without world titles, both are still massive stars and Joshua's profile has raised significantly among the U.S. audience after the former two-time unified heavyweight champion's brutal knockout of Jake Paul in December.

Fury seems to be interested in taking a tune-up fight before facing Joshua, but if it all lines up, Fury-Joshua would serve as an absolute spectacle, hopefully staged in the confines of London's Wembley Stadium, which can pack more than 90,000 fans. It may be past its original expiration date, but the fight will still be well received by boxing fans.

Although it appears that both Joshua and Fury are onboard for the matchup, there may be new complications that prevent the fight from happening once again. Joshua was involved in a car crash in Lagos, Nigeria, in late December that killed two of his close associates and team members. Joshua has since been discharged from the hospital with minor injuries, but it is not yet known when or if the former two-time unified heavyweight champion will return to the ring. -- Hale

Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani

Naoya Inoue, left, defeated David Picasso in December to set up a potential megafight with Junto Nakatani in May. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Japanese rivals look set to face each other in May in a fight that matches two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Inoue, a four-division world champion and arguably the best fighter in the world following the retirement of Crawford, produced the better performance on Dec. 27 when both boxed in separate bouts on the same card. However, Inoue has shown vulnerability recently -- he was floored once in 2025 and once in 2024 -- and if he fails to repel Nakatani's pressure fighting, he could find himself on the canvas again.

Inoue, the undisputed junior featherweight champion, was majestic in a unanimous decision victory over David Picasso, and three-division champion Nakatani will have to produce something special to win what could be one of the biggest fights of 2026.

Based on both fighters' styles, the fight will be contested at a ferocious pace and Nakatani's punch output could make it unforgettable. -- Parkinson

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

play 1:47 Conor Benn: Victory over Chris Eubank Jr. is on par with winning a world title Conor Benn believes his victory over Chris Eubank Jr. will be on par with the feeling of winning a world title.

If Garcia wants to become a true global star and the face of boxing, he should consider traveling abroad to the U.K. British boxing is on the up, and Garcia now has a credible, big-name potential dance partner in England's Benn.

A welterweight clash between the two would bring fireworks and easily sell out a soccer stadium in the U.K. Garcia is scheduled to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title in February, and win or lose, a fight against Benn could propel both men into the mainstream.

Both are quick and ferocious in the ring, and while Garcia is better technically, Benn showed he can box smartly and stick to a plan in his win over Chris Eubank Jr. in their November rematch.

If Garcia and Benn ever share the ring, expect nothing less than a full-blown firefight. -- Regan

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia 2

Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney by majority decision in a junior welterweight fight in April 2024 before the result was changed to a no contest. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

It's been almost two years since Haney and Garcia met in a highly anticipated and volatile clash that saw Garcia's decision win erased due to a failed drug test. The rematch was on the table for 2025, but first they needed to win their respective fights in May. Garcia couldn't hold up his end of the bargain and was upset by Rolando "Rolly" Romero, disrupting their plans, and Garcia hasn't fought since then. Meanwhile, Haney is now the WBO champion at welterweight with his brilliant dismantling of Brian Norman Jr. in November.

Even though Haney and Garcia are trending in opposite directions, there is still an appetite for a rematch, as there are still unanswered questions surrounding their first meeting, when Garcia dropped Haney three times with left hooks. Did Haney underestimate an erratic Garcia? Did Garcia truly have Haney's number or need the help of PEDs? They could potentially meet in a title unification bout should Garcia win the WBC title when he faces Barrios. If Garcia wins, the stakes would be significantly higher in the Haney rematch, with championships and pride on the line. The build-up to the fight would be incredibly volatile and would lead to an emotionally charged showdown between two stars who simply cannot afford to lose.

It doesn't get much bigger than that. -- Hale

David Benavidez vs. Artur Beterbiev

play 2:02 David Benavidez: Legacy is winning all the belts in your weight class WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez believes you must become undisputed champion in your weight class in order become a boxing legend.

Benavidez vs. Beterbiev would be the epitome of the unstoppable force vs. the immovable object. Benavidez has proven to have one of the strongest chins in all of boxing, while Beterbiev has otherworldly knockout power. On the flipside, Benavidez's penchant for combinations and body work, and his ability to dismantle the opposition with his incredible volume, could potentially put a dent in Beterbiev's iron defense.

Given their respective offensive abilities, there's no doubt that this would be a high-octane clash between two incredibly skilled fighters. Benavidez has superstar potential, and a fight of this nature would certainly put him on the trajectory of being the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Beterbiev, who turns 41 on Jan. 21, doesn't have many big fights left in his career. And if a trilogy with Dmitry Bivol doesn't materialize, a showdown with Benavidez would be the next best thing, likely leaving no fan disappointed. -- Hale

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez

Former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, above, lost a decision to Terence Crawford in September. Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

We know. With David Benavidez moving up to cruiserweight to challenge WBO and WBA champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, and Canelo being out for the early portion of 2026 while recovering from elbow surgery, the likelihood that this clash happens before the end of the year is remote. Still, it's one of the biggest fights boxing can make, and one that would serve as the perfect opportunity for Canelo to either pass the torch to Benavidez as the top Mexican star in boxing or protect his place in the sport.

Benavidez has long been after a fight with Canelo and has said he wants to headline boxing events on Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day weekends (in September). Benavidez will fight Ramirez in May and has said he would return to light heavyweight later this year. We're not sure exactly when Canelo will return, but there is no bigger fight for him than Benavidez and a September showdown makes perfect sense.

In terms of styles, Canelo would have to deal with a bigger, high-volume puncher who would be a threat to be the first fighter to stop the former undisputed super middleweight champion. Canelo is an excellent counterpuncher with profound defensive instincts, but Benavidez is faster and there would be moments during the fight when Canelo would have to engage and fight toe-to-toe with Benavidez, which would make this an absolutely thrilling affair. -- Hale

Tyson Fury vs. Fabio Wardley

Tyson Fury, above, retired from boxing at the end of 2024, but recently announced he will return in 2026. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

If the two-time heavyweight champion jumps straight into a world title fight in his latest comeback, taking on Wardley in April or May, it would make for an entertaining storyline.

Fury, 37, has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. But at this stage of his career, Fury doesn't need a warm-up against a little-known opponent, plus, as he should know, warm-ups can be a risk. In 2019, Fury required 47 stitches to close a gruesome cut above his right eye sustained in an eventual decision victory against Otto Wallin. It was supposed to be an easy fight for Fury, but it threatened to derail his planned world title rematch against Deontay Wilder five months later.

Fury's inactivity may prompt him to take an interim fight, but let's hope we get Fury vs. Wardley at some point this year -- it has all the ingredients to be a classic. Wardley has been entertaining to watch the past two years with three consecutive knockout victories, including a thrilling Round 10 KO of Justis Hunis in a fight he was losing on the scorecards, and an 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker in a shocking upset in October.

This could be the best fight in the heavyweight division this year, if we don't get Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. -- Parkinson

Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Jaron Ennis, left, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. both welcomed a fight against each other following Ortiz's victory over Erickson Lubin in November. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Ennis and Ortiz have been circling each other for the past several years, with each side pointing blame at the other for the fight not coming to fruition. However, with Ennis making a successful debut at 154 pounds in October against Uisma Lima and Ortiz dispatching Erickson Lubin to defend his WBC interim title, there seems to be a path for them to finally face each other in 2026. The showdown would be a magnificent clash of styles between a bludgeoning force of nature in Ortiz, 28, and Ennis, 27, an extraordinarily skilled athlete. Both are entering their prime and have dominated the opposition. The fight would be a true 50-50 and would serve as a table setter for the future of the junior middleweight division.

Although neither is a titleholder at 154 pounds, this is the biggest fight in the division and easily one of the most anticipated fights, regardless of weight class. -- Hale

Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez vs. David Benavidez

Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez is a two-division world champion and the current unified cruiserweight champ. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

It's a big step up from light heavyweight to cruiserweight (25 pounds), but it would be fascinating to see how Benavidez does against "Zurdo" Ramirez in a fight that could take place as soon as May 2.

Benavidez, the WBC light heavyweight champion, demolished Anthony Yarde in seven rounds in November and has looked impervious at 175 pounds since 2024. But can he carry his power to cruiserweight to become a three-division world champion?

Ramirez, the WBO and WBA cruiserweight champ, who relies on his movement and volume of punches, has not fought since undergoing shoulder surgery in July. Ramirez has scored impressive victories in the past two years against Yuniel Dorticos, Chris Billam-Smith and Arsen Goulamirian.

A Benavidez win would see him continue on his way toward becoming the sport's biggest star in the near future. -- Parkinson

Claressa Shields vs. Shadasia Green

Claressa Shields, above, vs. Shadasia Green for the undisputed heavyweight championship would be a must-see fight. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The self-proclaimed GWOAT has racked up a ton of accolades over the years, from winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals to becoming the first fighter to be undisputed in three weight classes during the four-belt era. Still, it seems easy to forget how good Shields is. The only thing missing from her résumé is a true grudge match on a major platform. Sure, she fought and defeated rival Savannah Marshall, the only woman to beat her in the amateurs. However, the profile of women's boxing has been raised significantly since that 2022 fight, courtesy of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, which has signed many of the top women fighters and created a big stage for them to fight.

MVP's Green represents the perfect foil to Shields. "The Sweet Terminator" has a raw skill set but has made up for it with her grit and punching prowess. She's been asking for a fight with Shields and staked her claim with an emphatic come-from-behind win over Marshall last July to become the unified super middleweight champion. As great as Shields is, she still hasn't been featured on a high-profile boxing event, and a showdown with Green would remedy that. -- Hale

Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois

Fabio Wardley, left, stopped Joseph Parker in Round 11 to win the WBO interim heavyweight title in October. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Both these U.K. fighters keep their pre-fight talk to a minimum, but Wardley and Dubois would make for an intriguing and likely brutal clash in the ring.

Wardley, the WBO champion, would be within his rights to pick his next opponent following his incredible KO victory over Joseph Parker in October. He also has shown interest in a fight with Tyson Fury, who recently announced his return. Dubois is looking to bounce back from defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in July. If he were to get a run out early in the year, a fight with Wardley in the summer would be exactly what the heavyweight scene needs.

With former champions such as Fury and Anthony Joshua near the end of their careers, the next generation needs to step up and give people a reason to watch the glamour division. A clash between the big, heavy-hitting Dubois and knockout artist Wardley would do just that. -- Regan

Mikaela Mayer vs. Lauren Price

play 1:01 Mayer retains WBO women's welterweight title via unanimous decision Mikaela Mayer defeats Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision to keep the WBO women's welterweight title.

This would be a feisty fight to crown an undisputed welterweight champion and would be arguably one of the best fights to make in women's boxing in 2026.

Both had dominant wins in 2025: Mayer won a rematch against Sandy Ryan in March, then stepped up a division to unify three titles at junior middleweight; Price beat British rival Natasha Jonas in March to unify three welterweight world titles.

Price, who hasn't fought since that fight, will have to get beyond Mayer's impressive jab. At 5-foot-9, Mayer has a 4-inch height advantage, but Price's footwork and counterattacks can earn her a decision. It's a tough one to call, which makes it a must-watch. -- Parkinson