Open Extended Reactions

Just when it looked like Dalton Smith was fighting the wrong fight against the heavy-handed Subriel Matias by staying in the pocket and slugging it out, the British fighter pulled off a stunning fifth round knockout to become the WBC junior welterweight champion in a thrilling clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Fighting out of Sheffield, United Kingdom, Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) was drawn into what appeared to be an ill-advised toe to toe war with Matias after the opening round. While Matias welcomed the close quarters battle, Smith held his ground and weathered the storm. Just when it appeared that Matias was breaking him down, Smith unleashed a pair of right hands in the fifth round that made him a world champion. The first badly rocked Matias while the second put him down hard. Matias struggled and eventually made it to his feet but was badly hurt as the referee stopped the fight with under a minute to go in the round.

"It's the first time in my career I've been the underdog and the first time I went against a monster," Smith said. "I cancelled all the noise. Tonight was my night."

Smith made his stateside debut in a fight with Matias that almost didn't come to fruition. In November, Matias tested positive for a banned substance in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test ahead of the fight. However, after an investigation, it was deemed by the WBC in December that he was not guilty for violating the drug policy. That would ultimately be to Smith's benefit as he pulled off the upset in a fight that was full of fireworks from the opening bell. Matias (23-3, 22 KOs) marched forward and sought to apply pressure to Smith with his heavy hands and high punch output. Smith initially tried to stay on the outside and box but was drawn into a war by Round 3.

The fight appeared to play right into the hands of Matias, as he rocked Smith with uppercuts and combination punches. But Smith refused to go away and sent hard combinations back to Matias, who had never been knocked out prior to the fight. Matias' bravado prevented him from disengaging, and it eventually caught up to him in Round 5 when Smith stepped back and fired a rocket of a right hand that caught the Puerto Rican flush on the chin. Matias waved Smith in and was greeted with a second right hand that sent him to the canvas. And that was all Smith needed to become a world champion.

"He beat Matias at his own game," said Smith's promoter Eddie Hearn. "Matias had never been down or hurt before and now Dalton Smith has announced himself as the new superstar of the 140-pound division. The future is unbelievable."

Matias won the WBC junior welterweight title with a majority decision over Alberto Puello in July and had long been considered the boogeyman of the division. However, Smith sent a message that he wouldn't allow one of the hardest punchers in the division to prevent him from reaching his goal in Brooklyn. And now he'll welcome all challengers to his world title.

"Bring on the challenges," Smith said. "I'm one of the best, if not the best in the division. I'm ready to mix it up with everyone."