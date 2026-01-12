Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin: How to watch, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Moses Itauma will fight Jermaine Franklin. Getty

Moses Itauma will take on his toughest fight so far when he meets Jermaine Franklin.

Britain's Itauma is still just 21-years-old but is building his reputation as the most feared young heavyweight in the world.

He has stopped 11 of his 13 opponents and, most recently, needed just one round to stop Dillian Whyte in August last year.

But American contender Franklin presents a robust test. He has lost just twice in 24 fights, both times on points to Anthony Joshua and Whyte.

Itauma has the opportunity to improve upon Joshua's result by stopping Franklin and send a message to the world's top heavyweights.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin?

Itauma's fight against Franklin is on Saturday Jan. 24 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom.

How to watch Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin

The fight is live on DAZN worldwide. It is available to watch with a standard DAZN subscription.

ESPN will also have live updates of the event.

Moses Itauma knocked out Dillian Whyte in August Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ring walk time for Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin

The main-event fight doesn't have an official start time, but DAZN are advertising the ring-walks to begin around 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

The undercard is due to start at approximately 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin undercard