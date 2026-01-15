Who are Britain's current world boxing champions? Who could earn a title shot and win a belt?

Open Extended Reactions

Here is a list of every current world boxing champion from Britain, plus a host of names battling to be added to the group.

British contenders and champions are at the forefront of boxing in 2026, from heavyweight down to the smaller categories, and from stadiums at home to far-flung locations.

Britain has an esteemed and historic place in boxing, and legendary fighters have held world championship belts.

But who are the current world champions from Britain? And who could soon be added to the list?

Fabio Wardley

WBO heavyweight champion

20-0-1 record

Fabio Wardley owns the WBO heavyweight belt.

Ipswich's Fabio Wardley completed a fairytale rise to world champion status.

Unlike many of his peers who battled through the amateur system into professional boxing, former recruitment consultant Wardley boxed in white-collar events where it quickly became clear he was a cut above his opposition.

Wardley's power punching has earned him an undefeated record, the only blemish being a draw against Frazer Clarke. In the rematch? Wardley knocked Clarke out and broke his jaw and cheekbone.

At Portman Road last year, the home of Ipswich Town FC, Wardley was being outboxed by Justis Huni until he found a sensational last-gasp KO shot. ESPN named it the best knockout in British boxing in 2025.

He passed his toughest test with flying colours, stopping former world champion Joseph Parker.

Wardley was elevated to the status of WBO heavyweight champion when Oleksandr Usyk, after becoming undisputed, chose to vacate his WBO belt.

Lewis Crocker

IBF welterweight champion

22-0 record

Getty

Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker became a world champion after prevailing through two thrillers against rival Paddy Donovan.

Crocker was cut and floored in their first fight but Donovan was disqualified for knocking him down after the bell.

In the rematch at Windsor Park, now with the vacant IBF belt at stake, Crocker floored Donovan twice and won a split decision.

Crocker's rise after turning pro in 2021 also gives Northern Ireland, a famous boxing nation, a new world champion to cheer on.

Jazza Dickens

WBA super-featherweight champion

36-5 record

Getty

Liverpool's Jazza Dickens finally claimed a world title in 2025 after twice coming up short.

He lost to Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2016, then couldn't take Kid Galahad's title in 2021. He also lost to Hector Andres Sosa in 2023.

But Dickens' journey is one of perseverance.

Last year he beat Zelfa Barrett and Albert Batyrgaziev, with the WBA interim belt on the line, to position himself in the super-featherweight division.

When champion Lamont Roach was stripped of his title, the full WBA honours went to Dickens.

His first title defence against Hayato Tsutsumi fell through due to an injury to his challenger. Dickens will put his title at stake against Anthony Cacace on March 14 in Dublin.

Nick Ball

WBA featherweight champion

23-0-1 record

​ Getty

Liverpool fighter Nick Ball claimed a world championship at the second attempt, after the lone blemish to his unbeaten record.

Ball fought Rey Vargas to a draw for the WBC featherweight title, meaning he was unable to take the belt home. But in his next fight, he edged Ray Ford by split decision with the WBA belt at stake to complete his dream.

Ball has defended his title three times against Ronny Rios, TJ Doheny and Sam Goodman and will next fight Brandon Figueroa in his home city on Feb. 7.

Which Brits could be added to the list of world champions?

At heavyweight, former champions Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois could eye another run with a belt.

Joshua's plans are unclear after his involvement in a car crash which claimed the lives of two of his friends, but Fury is ramping up his training after coming out of retirement again.

Oleksandr Usyk holds the IBF, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles and has beaten Joshua, Fury and Dubois twice each. But Wardley's status as WBO champion could attract either Joshua, Fury or Dubois for an all-British bout.

Hamzah Sheeraz is in the mix at super-middleweight, where every belt is vacant following Terence Crawford's retirement. Sheeraz will likely fight for one of the belts in his next outing.

Conor Benn is also eyeing world honours for the first time this year.

Benn is the mandatory challenger for the WBC welterweight championship which Mario Barrios defends against Ryan Garcia on Feb. 21.

Jack Catterall is also in the welterweight title picture.