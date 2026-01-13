Open Extended Reactions

Moses Itauma was set to fight Jermaine Franklin in January. Getty

Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed after the Brit sustained an injury in camp, Queensberry Promotions have confirmed.

Rising heavyweight star Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) was set to fight American Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England on Jan. 24.

The entire card has now been moved to March 28 at the same venue.

"Moses Itauma has sustained an injury in camp for his fight with Jermaine Franklin on Jan. 24," Queensberry said in a statement.

"Due to this, the whole Magnificent 7 show has been postponed and moved to the new date of March 28th at the Co-Op Live in Manchester."