Chris Eubank Jr. on track to make 'full recovery' from medical issue - Ben Shalom

Chris Eubank Jr. is on track to make a full recovery from the medical issue that impacted him in the lead up to his rematch defeat to Conor Benn in November, promoter Ben Shalom has said.

In the aftermath of his unanimous loss to Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), Eubank (35-4, 25 KOs) said he went through "hell" in camp with an undisclosed health issue.

Shalom, who told ESPN in November Eubank did intend to fight on in 2026, said he planned to visit his fighter in the coming days and that news around his health has been positive.

"There wasn't enough time between April and what ended up November, but initially September to sort out the issue, it was something that required proper medical attention and he didn't get that," Shalom said.

"But now he's getting that so ... It gets beyond that ... He lives the [boxing] life and then he can come back in a healthy and safe safe way.

"But until that's completely resolved then he wont again in a ring. But from the procedures and everything that he's had so far, it's looking like he'll make a full recovery."

Shalom said a return mid-year was still possible, likely at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds.

The two bouts against Benn were contested at 160 pounds with a controversial 10-pound rehydration clause, meaning neither fighter could weigh more than 170 pounds on fight day.

While Shalom doesn't believe Eubank's health issues were cause by the weight cut, he insisted rehydration clauses should be banished from the sport, saying that fighters needed to be protected from themselves at times.

"When you offer fighters loads of money to do stupid things, that's what they do. Unfortunately it is," Shalom said.

"That's where it takes the regulator to say it shouldn't be allowed. I regret seeing it, but ultimately the fighters have that choice over their own body and there's only so much you can do.

"It won't happen again. But I wouldn't want to see it again in boxing to be honest. I think it's really dangerous and will lead to something pretty bad."