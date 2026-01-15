Open Extended Reactions

Mikaela Mayer (L) and Lauren Price hold all the belts at welterweight. Getty

Ben Shalom has revealed "repeated offers" have been made for Lauren Price to fight Mikaela Mayer in Cardiff and while a purse has not been agreed, a deal is close for the women's undisputed welterweight fight.

Price (9-0, 2 KOs) holds the WBC, WBA and IBF titles at 147 pounds while Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) is the WBO champion.

Boxxer and Shalom are determined to bring American Mayer to Cardiff in Wales for the bout and while a deal has not been reached, Shalom is confident an agreement for one of the biggest fights in women's boxing could be made soon.

"We've made repeated offers, not had one accepted yet, but I think it's getting close. Both fighters definitely want the fight, so I expect that to happen," Shalom said.

"I think money talks again, it probably adds a premium of the fact that we want it in Cardiff."

With numerous offers made to Mayer and promoter Top Rank, when asked what the sticking point was, Shalom said: "Money."

While Mayer has fought in the UK before, Shalom acknowledged two tough decisions went against her in defeats to Alycia Baumgardner and Natasha Jonas.

"I can understand why she's nervous about coming to a Cardiff crowd with everything that's behind Lauren. [But] there has been some big wins on this soil for foreign fighters. So hopefully we can get the fight on. But we want it in Cardiff."

Price unified three welterweight world titles in March but has not fought since. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Mayer, ESPN's No. 6 pound-for-pound women's fighter, has relinquished the WBO junior middleweight title she won in October, beating Mary Spencer. The 31-year-old has confirmed her preference is to fight Price for the undisputed championship at welterweight.

"Unfortunately we just learned that the three belt champion needs a tune up fight," Mayer said on X. "I of course plan to stay busy in the meantime so the team is working on what's next!"

Price, who hasn't fought since March 2025, is likely to fight in March or April in Cardiff before facing Mayer. However, Shalom is confident the undisputed fight will happen, potentially in June.

"I don't think there's any other fight that makes sense for Mikaela on there," Shalom said.

"She needs to win the Ring magazine belt, the three other belts, it's a huge fight.

"So I generally think it's a fight that she wants, the promoters want as much money as possible for her to come over to Cardiff and that's it. But we will get there. That fight will happen."