An arrest warrant has been issued for WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident from October. The warrant has been issued on charges including false imprisonment, battery and attempted kidnapping.

Miami Gardens Police held a news conference on Wednesday. MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty stated that they are working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find Davis.

The incident took place on Oct. 27 at a gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens, where the woman worked. A civil lawsuit was filed days after the incident by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossell. In the lawsuit, acquired by ESPN, Davis was alleged to have entered the gentlemen's club where Rossel worked as a VIP cocktail server and attacked her in a back room of the club that did not have cameras.

Davis allegedly grabbed the woman by the back of her head, pulling her with one hand and holding her throat with another as he forcefully dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and the back exit before physically assaulting her in the parking garage. She was eventually released to her co-workers by Davis and suffered bruises on her left arm.

Police said that they reviewed surveillance footage from the club and it corroborates the victim's story.

The victim said that she has known Davis since 2022 and was in an intimate relationship with the boxer for approximately five months. That relationship ended a month before the incident.

The lawsuit was filed two weeks before Davis was supposed to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at Kaseya Center in Miami. However, Davis was pulled from the fight and Paul instead fought Anthony Joshua in December.

This is the latest in Davis' history of legal issues, which include charges related to domestic violence and fleeing the scene of a car accident. Several of his cases have been dropped, but he was sentenced to a 90-day house arrest and three years of probation for a 2023 hit-and-run case in Baltimore.