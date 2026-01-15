Nikita Tszyu, Michael Zerafa almost come to blows at weigh-in

Open Extended Reactions

The grudge clash between Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa has exploded with both boxers needing to be separated after a heated exchange at the weigh-in.

The history of bad blood between the Tszyu family and Zerafa is real and it reached boiling point when the two clashed heads in Brisbane's King George Square.

There is no NRL-style sin-bin at weigh-ins but two security officials separated the pair as they faced off after making weight, before they came together with a more civilised parting.

Zerafa (34-5, 22KO) explained what had ticked him off ahead of Friday night's showdown at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa face off during the weigh-in. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"Nikita has put his hands in my face and on my chin too much in the leadup. I let it happen, but not this time," Zerafa fired.

"It was nothing personal but it was to show my authority and that I am not a pushover."

Tszyu (11-0, 9KO) said the heated weigh-in exchange was a turning point in his campaign.

"We are getting ready to fight. That is nothing compared to what is going to happen tomorrow," he said.

"Once the weigh-in happens there is a certain switch that flicks in the body where you are prepared for war.

"I wanted the momentum to change. In the past in the press conferences I am a bit more chilled out and relaxed but the weigh-in is where I really set off."

The talk is done. Locked in and it all gets finished tomorrow night.



Order the #TszyuZerafa PPV now: https://t.co/MmK9OCmwP2



📆 Friday 16 January, 7pm AEST⁰

📺 @maineventtv on @kayosports pic.twitter.com/iEwHghQXg8 — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) January 15, 2026

Zerafa said he was ahead of the intensity curve in a testy barb back at Tszyu.

"His switch might have been flicked now. Mine was flicked 48 hours ago," he replied.

"It's show time."

Tszyu couldn't resist one more shot across the bow at his opponent when asked about what his final words to Zerafa would be before the fight.

"Enjoy the pain because I live for this pain," Tszyu said.

"I take comfort in the pain. Pain is where I feel most alive. I know in the past he hasn't enjoyed it as much so ... let's love it."

Zerafa had different finals words for Tszyu when asked what they might be.

"God bless," he said.

That's not so strange for a man that has a tattoo of Psalms 30:5 which says: "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

Zerafa, who hopes to be joyous on Saturday morning, also had one final sledge for Tszyu.

"He starts pretty solid and he does fade towards the end so I am expecting the same," Zerafa said.

"I don't care. Whatever he brings I believe I have answers for.

"He does make a lot of mistakes. I guess we all do, but we have worked in the gym and worked in the camp to capitalise on that."

For Tszyu, who could get a world title shot in the next 12 months if he wins, it is his time to shine against a noted enemy.

"All the history and all the things he has said in the past have all come to this moment," Tsyzu said.

"It is a huge moment for me and the biggest test of my career easily. It is the pinnacle of my life to this point. This is everything."

Also on the card is former Melbourne Storm star Nelson Asofa- Solomona, who is making his professional boxing debut.

Solomona will take on former NRL player Jeremy Latimore, who played 182 NRL games for five clubs.