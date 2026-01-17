Dalton Smith: Adam Azim needs to 'earn his stripes' before we fight

Open Extended Reactions

Dalton Smith has warned British rival Adam Azim he needs to "earn his stripes" before a potential fight.

Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) snatched the WBC junior welterweight title from Subriel Matias in Brooklyn with a savage Round 5 knockout.

The win not only cements Smith's spot as one of the best at 140 pounds but puts him in the running for unification bouts and fights against some of boxing's biggest names.

While a fight against domestic rival has been mooted over the last 18 months, Smith feels he is now a cut above Azim (14-0, 11 KOs).

"Respectfully, he's got to earn his stripes," Smith told ESPN.

"We tried having the fight before and it never happened, not on my behalf, but he needs to go and earn his stripes now.

"He's got my full support; I want him to go on and do that but as of right now I've got bigger fish to fry.

"I've earned my spot to be in bigger fights. I have other plans right now."

The two did exchange messages following Smith's win and while they're rivals, they share a strong respect for each other.

Azim, ESPN's top prospect for 2025, has been tipped for a world title shot soon but faces tough Argentine Gustavo Lemos on Jan. 31 in London.

Meanwhile Azim's promoter, Ben Shalom, is confident his man will get the job done at the end of the month.

"He [Adam] is the poster boy we believe and will become a household name on the BBC. But that competition and having Dalton go and do that, he believes he's a better fighter than Dalton Smith. He believes he's going to unify the division. This is for the [IBF] number two spot now against Lemos.

We always wanted Dalton Smith in a unification and I think we might get it. So yeah, Adam's got the work to do, but we're hoping for over a million audience on January 31st."

Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO junior welterweight title on the same night against Shakur Stevenson in New York.

Smith is planning to be at Madison Square Garden for the fight and wants it known he is ready to take on the best.

"I've proved I'm one of the top guys in the division," Smith said.

"I'm a world champion now. Whoever the best and biggest fights are... I've earned my spot to be in those. It's a stacked division but one I'm excited to get involved with and be a part of those big fights."