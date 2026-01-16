Molly McCann added to Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II card for first 2026 fight

Open Extended Reactions

Molly McCann has been added to the Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II card on Jan. 21 for her third professional fight since making the switch from UFC to Boxing.

McCann retired from MMA in March following her defeat to Alexia Thainara at UFC London, her fourth loss in five. However, since changing sports the Liverpool based fighter has won both of her fights.

A bout with Kate Radomska ended in a Round 6 stoppage in September last year, then that was followed up in November with a points victory over Ebonie Cotton. Super Bantamweight McCann, now signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom promotion, is raring to go in 2026 and wants to continue the winning streak.

"I cannot wait to fight on the Wood-Warrington II undercard," said Merseyside's McCann, speaking to Matchroom Boxing. "I know how amazing both sets of fans are. Trust me, the atmosphere at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham is going to be absolutely electric.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the rest of the card with some incredible fighters. But, mainly, I'm very excited to show how much I have levelled up since my last fight and get this massive year off to a good start. It's huge for me."

No opponent has yet been named for McCann at the event, held in Wood's hometown of Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena. As well as the main event featuring Wood and Warrington, there's a host of bouts featuring British talent.

Ishamel Davis (15-3, 6 KOs) makes the first defence of his British Super Welterweight crown when he faces a new Matchroom recruit, Bilal Fawaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs).

Heavyweight Dave Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) also returns against an unnamed opponent, as he looks to get back to winning ways following his October defeat by Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Sandy Ryan (8-3-1, 3 KOs) will also look to become a two-weight World Champion when she takes on Mexico's Karla Ramos Zamora (12-10-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC World Super Lightweight Title.

Tiah-Mai Ayton (4-0, 4 KOs), tipped by Katie Taylor for a bright future, faces Brazil's Catherine Tacone Ramos (9-3-1, 2 KOs).