Zuffa Boxing signs IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia

Zuffa Boxing has made its first major addition to the roster with the signing of IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia to a promotional deal.

The announcement came via Zuffa Boxing's X account with video of Opetaia confirming the signing.

"I'm with Zuffa Boxing now," Opetaia said. "I'm pumped for the future. Exciting times, man. Let's get these big fights over the line: unification and undisputed too. Let's go."

It is not known if Opetaia would be competing exclusively on Zuffa Boxing cards or if he will be allowed to continue fighting for world titles for other sanctioning bodies. ESPN reached out to representatives from Zuffa Boxing to get clarity on the matter but have not heard back.

Fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia, Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight in the sport. He is coming off a brutal 8th round knockout of Huseyin Cinkara in December, his fourth consecutive knockout win.

Opetaia, 30, has voiced frustration with being unable to land a unification fight with the division's other champions. Noel Mikaeljan holds the WBC title while Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez is the WBO and WBA champion. Ramirez will defend his unified titles against David Benavidez in May.