Anthony Joshua 'will take his time to get back on track' after crash - Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has said that Anthony Joshua "will take his time to get back on track" as the boxer continues his recovery from a car crash which killed two close friends.

The former world heavyweight champion was injured in the crash in Nigeria on Dec. 29 which killed Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami 10 days before the crash.

His longtime promoter Hearn posted a photo on of him sitting alongside Joshua in a gym on Sunday in which he gave an update on the fighter's mindset.

Great to catch up with @anthonyjoshua today. His resilience and strength is inspiring. The loss is heavy and he will take his time to get back on track but said he is truly grateful for all the support and the love shown for Latz and Sina. pic.twitter.com/j9i18aAv3Q — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 18, 2026

Joshua returned to the gym this week, posting a video on Snapchat showing him working out, hitting pads, exercising and riding a stationary bike.

After knocking out Paul in the sixth round of their controversial bout in December, the prospect of Joshua finally facing compatriot Tyson Fury was the talk of British boxing. But the fatal car crash has left Joshua's future in the sport unclear.

Hearn has previously said he believes Joshua will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.

"He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"It is certainly not a conversation I'll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is 'are you OK?' and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.

"When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect and we'll give him his time to make that decision and heal."

Information from PA contributed to this story.