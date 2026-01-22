Could Derek Chisora fight Deontay Wilder? What would it mean for heavyweight division?

Open Extended Reactions

When reports emerged this week that Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder could fight in London in April, there was initial confusion followed by a hint of excitement in the boxing world.

Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) looked set to fight Oleksandr Usyk at some point this year, with the Ukrainian openly insisting he wanted to face the American in the U.S.

However, with Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel telling Sky Sports that a deal to fight Chisora was "close," that seems to have been put on the back burner for now.

So what has been the reaction been to the potential fight, and how would it impact boxing's glamour division?

Could Chisora really fight Wilder?

Derek Chisora won his 49th professional fight in February 2025. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Queensberry, Chisora's promoter, declined to comment when approached by ESPN on reports and Finkel's comments that a deal was close. 'Brunch Boxing' first reported the news on Tuesday.

But, nothing is ever certain in boxing until both fighters are in the ring.

Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) took to social media this week appearing to sign a contract for his 50th fight, but it nothing has been confirmed or announced.

The Brit has been on the lookout for his 50th professional fight since he beat Otto Wallin in February 2025. Wilder last fought in June, with a points win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon following back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

What has the reaction to the potential fight been?

The news came as a surprise, but soon had fans excited, both at the prospect of the bout itself, and the entertainment value that both fighters bring.

Former two-time heavyweight champion and ex-opponent of both Wilder and Chisora, Tyson Fury, said on social media: "I have just seen that Chisora and Deontay Wilder are going to have a fight.

"I think this is a great fight. I fought both of these men three times, but on this one, I am going with my boy [Chisora] for a stoppage.

Deontay Wilder remains a huge draw in heavyweight boxing. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"Get up there, Derek, come on. It's coming home. And there should be a belt on the line as well."

Respected trainer, Don Charles, who worked with Chisora earlier in his career, told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't consider Derek -- irrespective of where he is in his career -- I wouldn't choose him as a comeback fight or a warm-up fight.

"Wilder, especially in his last few fights, certainly shouldn't choose Derek Chisora. Nevertheless, if it's real, let it be."

How could the fight play out?

Chisora has shown he still has the durability and power to match it with top level opponents.

He was unlucky not to get stoppage wins over Wallin and Joe Joyce but they were wins that have pushed him back up the IBF rankings to No. 2.

Wilder, meanwhile, looked far from his best in the defeats to Parker and Zhang, but still possesses the devastating knockout power which took him to the top of the division.

If they were to fight, there's a strong chance it wouldn't go the distance, with both men still holding that knockout ability.

It would certainly be a fight that draws fans into the arena and their interactions in the build up would be equally as compelling.