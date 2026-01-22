        <
        >

          Sources: Russell's title defense on Garcia-Barrios undercard

          • Andreas HaleJan 22, 2026, 08:54 PM
            Close
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
            Follow on X

          Gary Antuanne Russell's WBA junior welterweight title defense against Andy Hiraoka has landed on the undercard of Ryan Garcia challenging WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Russell-Hiraoka was originally slated for the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis but had to be rescheduled when the fight was cancelled after Davis' recent legal troubles. Paul went on to face Anthony Joshua in December, but Russell-Hiraoka was not part of the rescheduled card.

          Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) will make his first title defense after beating Jose Valenzuela for the title in March. Fighting out of Japan, Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) last fought in Sept. 2024 when he stopped Ismael Barroso in the 9th round.