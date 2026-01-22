Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora close to deal for London fight, Kalle Sauerland promoting - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Derek Chisora (left) is on course to fight Deontay Wilder. Getty

Deontay Wilder is close to a deal to face Derek Chisora in a fight promoted by the Sauerlands, sources told ESPN.

Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) and Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) would face off on April 4 in London, sources told ESPN, in what will be the 50th fight of the Brit's career.

Kalle and Nisse Sauerland will promote the event.

"We are in negotiations and it's close," Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel previously told Sky Sports about fighting Chisora.

Viddal Riley, the cruiserweight prospect, will fight on the undercard.

For hometown fighter Chisora it represents a defining chance to register a career-best victory.

Wilder is attempting to battle back into world championship contention for perhaps the final time.

Wilder forged a reputation as one of boxing's most fearsome punchers when he ruled with the WBC heavyweight title.

But after a draw against Tyson Fury in their epic first fight, his reign ended when he lost their next two meetings.

Since then, Wilder has also lost to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. Now aged 40, he is eyeing a final run to the summit of the division.

Chisora has racked up three wins in a row since losing to Fury for the second time. He impressively beat Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in that time. At 42, beating Wilder would be Chisora's finest hour.