Nikita Tszyu: I was robbed in shameful way by Zerafa

Nikita Tszyu says he was robbed of proving his boxing worth in a shameful way by Michael Zerafa in their farcical fight.

Tszyu believes Zerafa should quit the sport in the aftermath of their bout, which ended in a no contest in Brisbane last Friday night.

"There was a small option of an escape and he took it," Tszyu told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

I honestly just thought that once the first opportunity came, that he saw the out, and was like 'yes, while I still can, it will be a no contest'.

"He knew the ramifications of it all, he's an experienced veteran.

"I don't think he was looking for it, but once he saw it, he couldn't un-see it."

The much-hyped clash of the Australians ended in furore when the fight was declared a no contest after Zerafa suffered a cut eye in an accidental head clash.

Zerafa was heard by television microphones complaining he couldn't see, and later said he'd suffered a fractured eye socket.

"A fractured eye socket, that puffs up instantly and his eye was good for a while.

"I saw him in the change rooms, his eye looked all right."

Tszyu described the result as "a big let-down".

Asked if he felt robbed, he replied: "I do. In, like, a very shameful way.

"A lot of work went into that and it was just taken away.

"It was the biggest opportunity for me to really show myself, prove myself to the world."

"We're just planning on moving forward, getting that world ranking higher and higher to get that inevitable world title in the end," he said.

"We don't have a time frame when that is going to happen, but that is all we're building towards."

But he was certain about what Zerafa's future should hold: retirement.

"He has had a great career, he has done a lot in the sport," Tszyu said.

"But I just don't think he's mentally there anymore - and it's nothing to be ashamed of, it just happens.

"It's the hardest sport for a reason. While you still have your brain cells, while you're still healthy, get out ... get out while you can."