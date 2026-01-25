Adam Azim vs. Gustavo Lemos postponed after injuries to both fighters

Open Extended Reactions

Adam Azim was injured in his final sparring session. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Adam Azim's fight against Gustavo Lemos, which was scheduled for Jan. 31 in London, is off with both fighters sustaining injuries, Boxxer have confirmed.

Brit Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) was in line to fight Argentine Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs) for the IBF No. 2 junior welterweight position at the Copperbox Arena.

Boxxer have confirmed Lemos initially sustained a hand injury, with a replacement sought before Azim then picked up an injury of his own.

The fight will be rescheduled, although a date has not been confirmed.

The show next Saturday could still go ahead with Francesca Hennessy's bantamweight bout against fellow unbeaten Brit Ellie Bouttell as the headline event, sources have told ESPN.

The fight is for the vacant WBC silver title with the winner potentially in line for a clash with undisputed women's bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson.

"The IBF No.2 eliminator, set for Saturday, January 31, will be rescheduled after both fighters sustained injuries in training," Boxxer confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

"Lemos has been forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

"A replacement opponent was secured, but following an injury suffered in his final sparring session, scan results received yesterday confirmed that Azim is also unable to box.

"The IBF No.2 eliminator between Azim and Lemos will be rescheduled for later this year.

"Further updates regarding BOXXER's The World Awaits fight night next Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London will be announced shortly."