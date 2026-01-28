The fighting Furys - explaining ancient myths and family ties

Open Extended Reactions

The Furys have a convincing case to be considered the most prolific fighting family.

When Tyson Fury made his professional debut in 2008 as a gangly 20-year-old, we knew him as the son of former professional boxer John Fury, but the family's connection with boxing runs far deeper than that.

Over the years, Tyson's siblings and cousins have launched their own careers. Who are the Fury family members involved in boxing and what have they achieved?

Tyson Fury

Tyson, who is named after former world champion Mike Tyson, brilliantly beat Wladimir Klitschko on points for three world titles in 2015 but never defended the WBA, IBF and WBO belts as he retired following problems with drink, drugs and depression.

In 2018, Tyson returned to the sport and drew in an epic fight with Deontay Wilder, before stopping him in Round 7 of a rematch to become WBC champion in 2020. After three defences, Tyson then lost the belt in an undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk on points and has not fought since losing a rematch to the Ukrainian, also on points, in December 2024. He is now training for another comeback.

With two stoppage wins over Wilder and points triumph over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury will go down as the leading heavyweight along with Anthony Joshua of the past decade behind Usyk.

John Fury

Tyson's dad, known as 'Gypsy John,' boxed professionally in the 1980s and 1990s with a record of 8-4-1. John was in jail for some of Tyson's early career after being found guilty of gauging another man's eye out in a street fight but was released in time to see his son become world champion in 2015. He has been in his son's corner for fights, although not recently.

Andy Lee

Tyson's most successful relative, a retired world champion who has been in the corner for his recent fights. Lee (35-3-1, 24 KOs), from Limerick, Ireland, was a classy boxer, who made one world middleweight title defence. He was based in America, where he was trained by Manny Steward, and London as a professional boxer and retired in 2017.

He used to train alongside Fury's rival and future opponent Wladimir Klitschko at training camps with Steward in Austria.

"Tyson is my second cousin as our grandmothers were sisters," Lee told ESPN in 2014 ahead of winning the WBO world middleweight title.

As well as a respected trainer, Lee also works as TV boxing pundit.

Hughie Fury

Hughie (31-3, 18 KOs), 31, made his professional debut in 2013 and boxed on the same bills as second cousin Tyson during a time when they vowed to break the domination of the Ukrainian brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, who held all four world titles between them.

While Tyson went on to become a two-time world champion, Hughie has never won a world title. In 2017, Joseph Parker beat Hughie by a majority points decision to retain his WBO heavyweight title in Manchester.

Hughie used to train alongside Tyson, until 2016 when the pair were charged with testing positive for a banned substance. Tyson then retired from the sport before making a comeback in 2018, and since then the pair have not trained alongside each other.

Hughie held the British title in 2018 and despite eight successive wins since 2019, he is still outside the world's top 15.

Peter Fury

Hughie's father Peter trained Tyson for the early part of his career, up until the 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

He only had one fight as a professional (a stoppage loss in 1988) before serving a prison sentence for drugs related offences. As Tyson's trainer, he played a key role in the win over Klitschko. Peter is a respected trainer who has worked with the likes of former women's world champion Savannah Marshall and his son Hughie.

Tommy Fury

Tyson's half-brother Tommy (11-0, 4 KOs), 26, is the most well-known of his siblings and cousins.

Tommy gained fame through the reality TV show Love Island, and has wins over social media stars Jake Paul and KSI but is a long way adrift of world title contention.

Tommy insists he is a serious professional boxer who is now operating at cruiserweight after stepping up from light heavyweight. He registered a sixth-round points win in May and has only fought twice in three years since beating Paul on a split decision.

Roman Fury

Roman (6-0, 3 KOs), from Salford, is the half-brother of Tyson and full brother of Tommy.

Roman stopped Kevin Greenwood in the fourth round of a heavyweight bout earlier in January. He turned professional in 2022 with no amateur experience. Like Tommy, he has a lot of ground to make up to challenge for major titles.

Phill Fury

Tyson's cousin was a welterweight who last boxed in 2012, ending with a record of 13-3 (2 KOs). He never fought for a significant title.

Nathan Gorman

Heavyweight Gorman (19-3, 13 KOs), a second cousin of Tyson, used to work with Ricky Hatton, the former world junior welterweight and welterweight champion, in the Manchester area. He is also the great nephew of Bartley Gorman, the feared bare-knuckle brawler.

"I never saw much of Tyson growing up but I knew him and I knew he was training at Ricky Hatton's gym," Gorman told ESPN in 2019.

"We got to know each other a bit better there and the things he does at training showed me why in my eyes he's the best heavyweight on the planet."

Gorman has not fought for two years. He was stopped by Fabio Wardley (now WBO world champion) in three rounds in November 2011, and in KO'd in five rounds by Daniel Dubois in 2019, both in British title fights.

Hosea Burton

First cousin of Tyson who grew up on the same campsite as him during their childhood. Hosea (28-4, 12 KOs), 37, from Manchester, was a slick boxer who won the British light heavyweight title in 2016 but has not boxed since May 2023.

James Dean Fury

Amateur boxer (10-1), 20, from Manchester, is Tyson's cousin and has boxed at a good level as a super middleweight.

Walter Fury

The Lancaster-based junior middleweight (3-1) and a cousin of Tyson, 28, lost first pro fight in July to journeyman Kristaps Zulgis and has not fought since.

Bartley Gorman

Tyson claims one of his ancestors was the unbeaten bareknuckle champion, known as 'King of the Gypsies', who died in 2002. He was undefeated for 20 years until 1992.

Legendary stories about Gorman have since followed. "Bartley even sparred the legend Muhammad Ali," his great nephew Nathan Gorman told the BBC. "How crazy is that?"

Uriah Burton

Tyson's great uncle was a renowned bareknuckle fighter. Tyson's mum, Amber Burton, is the niece of Uriah.

"He was an ogre, they said. He had the strength of five men," Bartley Gorman wrote in his book Bareknuckle Memoirs of the Undefeated Champion.

"He beat opponents two at a time. He would stop at nothing and fight to the death. He sounded like something from the Dark Ages, more myth than man. Only when I came to know him did I realise the stories were true."

Tyson said about Burton to the Irish Times in 2013: "He predicted my future a year before I was born.

"I am fighting royalty. Uriah is on my father's side and Bartley Gorman, the other undefeated champion, is on my mother's side. I have gypsy kings on both sides of the family."