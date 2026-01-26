Daniel Dubois to reunite with former trainer Don Charles

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Dubois will resume working with Don Charles, having parted ways with the trainer in the aftermath of his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in July.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) had been working with Tony Sims, who coaches Conor Benn, since he split with Charles last August.

However, Dubois' team confirmed on Monday that the pair would reunite.

"On behalf of Team Dubois, I wish to confirm to the media and all relevant parties that Daniel has decided to resume his professional relationship with Don Charles and his coaching team," Dubois' business manager Riz Khan said in a statement.

"Don Charles and his team guided Daniel to world champion status and oversaw the most successful period of his career.

"Following the defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel took time to reflect on his journey and the emotions surrounding the decision to part ways with Don.

"After careful consideration and discussions with the wider team, Daniel has chosen to reverse that decision.

"Daniel will now return to working with Don Charles, under whose corner he achieved his greatest accomplishments to date."

Charles first started working with Dubois prior to his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023. After losing to Usyk a first time, Dubois went on a three-fight win streak, beating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, all by knockout.

The pair's crowning moment was the win over Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, with Dubois flooring Joshua four times before winning with a knockout in Round 5.

He had already been elevated to IBF heavyweight champion prior to the bout, but the victory solidified his place as a world champion.

The following July, Dubois lost to Usyk a second time and was ultimately outboxed and knocked out by the Ukrainian in Round 5, also at Wembley.

In August last year Dubois' team confirmed he had split with Charles. Dubois' next fight has not been confirmed, but his team have said an announcement will be made in due course.