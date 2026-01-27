Josh Kelly vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev: How to watch, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Kelly is bidding to win the IBF title. Getty

Josh Kelly can become Britain's newest world champion if he dethrones Bakhram Murtazaliev on Saturday.

The IBF junior middleweight title is on the line in Newcastle, and Sunderland's Kelly will be hoping for the support of a raucous crowd in the northeast.

The Russian champion has 17 knockouts from 23 wins and brings a reputation as a big puncher but Kelly has told ESPN that it doesn't faze him.

Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the fight...

When is Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly?

Kelly's world title fight is on Saturday Jan. 31 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

How to watch Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly in the UK

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly

The coverage will begin at 7 p.m. GMT.

The Murtazaliev vs. Kelly ring-walks are scheduled for 9.29 p.m. although this is subject to change.

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly undercard